Rediff.com  » Cricket » I'm learning a lot: Jaiswal shines in challenging conditions

I'm learning a lot: Jaiswal shines in challenging conditions

Source: PTI
September 19, 2024 20:37 IST
Such knocks will help me become strong and play in all conditions, says Yashasvi Jaiswal after making fifty

Yashasvi Jaiswal in Chennai

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal  celebrates his half century. Photograph: BCCI

Yashasvi Jaiswal curbed his natural flair to make a determined 56 against Bangladesh in seaming conditions in Chennai on Thursday, and the young opener said such experiences will make him a stronger, all-weather player in future.

Jaiswal's half-century and his 62-run partnership with fellow left-hander Rishabh Pant helped India avoid a total collapse on the first day of the opening Test after getting reduced to 34 for three inside the first 10 overs.

 

"It was amazing to go out there and play in these conditions. It will make me strong and I will learn from it as to how to play in all these conditions and how to plan my innings," Jaiswal told reporters in the post-day press meet.

"I try to bat according to the requirements of my team and keep changing my game accordingly. If the wicket falls initially, how can I bat? When the runs are coming, how can I bat?," he added.

Jaiswal conceded that there was some help for the bowlers in the first couple of sessions, warranting a cautious approach from the Indian batters.

"Initially, I think the ball was moving a bit and seaming a bit and the wicket was a bit down. So, we took our time. But if you see in the last session, we scored quite well and I think we are in a good position at the moment," he said.

Yashasvi Jaiswal with Rishabh Pant in Chennai

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant run between the wickets during day one. Photograph: BCCI

The 22-year-old said he and Pant were waiting for loose balls to score runs as the Bangladesh bowlers were having an upper hand at that juncture.

"I think the wicket was a bit helpful initially and if you look at the weather, it was a bit cloudy. But we were trying to go through that period by playing safe."

Jaiswal said Hasan Mahmud, who grabbed four wickets, stuck to good lines and they were trying to use feet well against the pacer.

"I think he definitely bowled well but, at times, he also gave loose balls on which we scored runs. We were just talking about how we can use our feet."

"We were trying to see if there is a loose ball to score runs and was looking to make a partnership and play as long as we can," he said. 

Source: PTI
