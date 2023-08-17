1st T20I Vs Ireland: Pick Your Team

IMAGE: The Indian team during their training session in Dublin on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

The T20 series in Ireland doesn't have much relevance with the ODI World Cup under a couple of months away, but the three-match series could play an important part in India's preparations for the mega-event.

While a lot of IPL's young performers have been rewarded with a berth in the Indian team for the three-match T20I series, all eyes will be on one player -- Jasprit Bumrah.



Bumrah will be playing his first match for India after a long injury lay-off, which saw him getting sidelined for 11 months.



Bumrah is integral to India's World Cup hopes and this series will be a big test of his recovery and fitness standards.

In a video uploaded by BCCI on Instagram on Wednesday, the fast bowler was seen bowling in the nets at full tilt, which should be a big relief for the team management and fans ahead of the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup.



Bumrah has also been tasked with the additional responsibility of captaincy and he does have plenty to ponder about when it comes to team selection.



Another player who will be keenly watched is pace bowler Prasidh Krishna, who is also coming back to the team after a year because of injury.

Along with Bumrah, he is one of the contenders for the World Cup and how he shapes up in his comeback series will be of the interest to the Indian selectors.



While a few names automatically pick themselves, Head Coach Sitanshu Kotak and Bumrah will ponder long and hard on the team composition, as along with winning the series giving everyone a chance to play will also rank high on the agenda.

The likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar -- who all featured in the T20I series in the West Indies -- are definite starters for Friday's game.



Rinku Singh took the IPL by storm with his sensational batting performances and he is one player everyone is eagerly waiting to see make his India debut in Dublin.



It remains to be seen if Samson, who struggled for runs in the T20I series in the West Indies, is retained as the wicket-keeper or the team management decides to try out Jitesh Sharma, who apart from being safe with the gloves has made a name for himself a destructive finisher in T20 cricket.

Among the all-rounders Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube will be the ones to keep an eye out for, with both quite dangerous with the bat and also handy with the ball in T20 cricket.



Pacer Mukesh Kumar will be looking to continue the momentum after his fine showing across all three formats in his debut series in the West Indies.

Arshdeep Singh has also fared well with the ball for India in the West Indies with seven wickets in the T20I series, while fast bowler Avesh Khan will be desperate for a game after he last played for India a year back.



Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, the only specialist spinner in the squad, has a good chance to stake a claim for a permanent place in the Indian T20 team.



Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh/Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah (captain), Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna.



Who do you think should be part of India's playing XI for the first T20 International against Ireland on Friday?



Please select your team from the list below and do post your playing XI in the message board below: