First Team India Huddle In Dublin

IMAGE: Head Coach Sitanshu Kotak, left, with Captain Jasprit Bumrah, Assistant Coach Sairaj Bahutule and Rinku Singh. Photographs: BCCI/Twitter

The Indian team warmed up for the T20I series against Ireland with their first training session in Dublin on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

The young team, led by Jasprit Bumrah, wasted no time in kickstarting their preparations as they assembled for the nets a few hours after landing.

Sitanshu Kotak is the head coach while Sairaj Bahutule will be the assistant coach of the team, which features IPL 2023 top performers Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jitesh Sharma and Ravi Bishnoi among others.



'Our first team huddle in Dublin as we kickstart our preparations for the T20I series against Ireland', BCCI tweeted.

The three T20Is will be played on August 18, 20 and 23 at The Village in Dublin.