Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rahul For Asia Cup? No! No!

Rahul For Asia Cup? No! No!

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 16, 2023 10:49 IST
IMAGE: K L Rahul has been out of action since May after sustaining a thigh injury during IPL 2023 for which he underwent surgery. Photograph: K L Rahul/Instagram
 

Former India coach Ravi Shastri believes that picking K L Rahul for the Asia Cup could be 'asking a little too much' of the wicket-keeper-batter, who has only recently recovered from a long injury lay-off.

Rahul has been out of action since May after sustaining a thigh injury during IPL 2023 for which he underwent surgery.

Rahul is undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

On Monday, Rahul played a practice game at the NCA along with Shreyas Iyer, who is also working on his rehab after surgery for a back injury, but doubts remain over their fitness for a 50 overs match after such a long break from the game.

Rahul is the preferred wicket-keeper-batter for India in ODIs, but a lack of match practice might force the selectors to continue with Ishan Kishan for the Asia Cup.

'See when when you're talking of a player (Rahul) who's not played and is recovering from injury. To think of him in the XI of the Asia Cup, you're asking a little too much of the player himself,' Shastri told Star Sports.

'And then you're talking keeping. When a guy comes from an injury, the range of movement and things of that sort, so that's a no no.'

