Bumrah impresses as he bowls in the nets after 11 months!

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah bowls in the nets on Wednesday. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter

After a hiatus of 11 months, top pacer Jasprit Bumrah returned to India nets on Wednesday and bowled with the same intensity and skill that has made him a fearsome opponent for batsmen.

The 29-year-old last played for India against Australia in a T20I match at Hyderabad on September 25, 2022. Since then he has been sidelined with a back injury that required him to undergo a surgery.

Now, Bumrah has made his much-awaited return to India colours after being named captain of the national side on July 31 for the away T20I series against Ireland starting on Friday in Dublin.

The Indian team landed in Ireland on Tuesday.

In a video shared by BCCI on X,nee Twitter, Bumrah was seen bowling at full tilt, a comforting sight ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup.

Bumrah rattled a right-hand batter with a whizzing bouncer, forcing him to duck under the ball. He zoomed in on the toes of a left-handed batsman with a spot-on yorker, eliciting some appreciative nods from others at India nets.

The nets session is an outcome of his recovery process at the NCA, where he gradually increased the workload and followed a designer fitness regime.

The India squad also includes pacer Prasidh Krishna, who is also making a comeback to the Indian side after a lengthy injury lay-off, forced by surgery to treat a lumbar stress fracture.