1st ODI: Cummins captures thriller as Australia edge Pakistan

1st ODI: Cummins captures thriller as Australia edge Pakistan

November 04, 2024 16:39 IST
Pat Cummins

IMAGE: Pat Cummins stepped up and guided Australia to victory. Photograph: ICC/X

In a nail-biting finish at the MCG, Australia clinched a thrilling two-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first ODI on Monday night.

 

Mitchell Starc's fiery spell restricted Pakistan to a modest total of 203, setting up a seemingly straightforward chase for the hosts. However, Pakistan's bowlers, particularly Haris Rauf, had other ideas. Rauf's fiery spell had Australia reeling at 155 for 7.

Haris Rauf

IMAGE: Haris Rauf celebrates with team mates. Photograph: PCB/X

But, as he has done so often, captain Pat Cummins stepped up and guided Australia to victory, showcasing his exceptional ability to perform under pressure. His unbeaten 32-run knock proved to be the difference between the two sides.

While Rauf's heroics will be remembered, it was Cummins's calm and composed performance that sealed the deal for Australia.

The win gives Australia a 1-0 lead in the series, setting the stage for a thrilling contest in the second ODI in Adelaide on Friday

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
