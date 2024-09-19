News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 10 Tests in 4 months: Gambhir under pressure?

10 Tests in 4 months: Gambhir under pressure?

Source: PTI
September 19, 2024 21:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Gautam Gambhir has a lot of experience, I am sure he will do great: Rahul Dravid

Gautam Gambhir with Virat Kohli and Ajit Agarkar

Photograph: Kind Courtesy ICC/X

 Former India head coach Rahul Dravid is expecting his successor Gautam Gambhir to do a "great" job with the national team.

 

Dravid was speaking to select media at the launch of 'Digital Classroom' provider' 'Roombr" in New Delhi on Thursday.

Former India opener Gambhir began his coaching tenure with the tour of Sri Lanka in July-August.

"He (Gambhir) has got a lot of experience, as a player also he has played a lot, he obviously coached quite a bit. I am sure he will be great," said Dravid, who coached India to the T20 World Cup title in June.

"In any situation everyone brings his own experience and knowledge to the table. I am sure the team will benefit from everything that Gautam brings to them with his team," he added.

Under Dravid, the Indian team also reached the final of ODI World Cup and World Test Championship.

India begin their Test season under Gambhir on Thursday. The team will be playing 10s Test over the next four months including two against Bangladesh, three against New Zealand before travelling to Australia for a five match series.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
PHOTOS: Ashwin slams century to rescue India on Day 1
PHOTOS: Ashwin slams century to rescue India on Day 1
Chennai Test: Kohli, Rohit, Gill Flop
Chennai Test: Kohli, Rohit, Gill Flop
Did India Err In Leaving Out Kuldeep?
Did India Err In Leaving Out Kuldeep?
'Rubaiya release, IC-814 hijack fuelled J-K terrorism'
'Rubaiya release, IC-814 hijack fuelled J-K terrorism'
Pannun files civil case against Indian govt, Doval
Pannun files civil case against Indian govt, Doval
LIC earmarks Rs 600 crore for digital shift
LIC earmarks Rs 600 crore for digital shift
Cybercriminals fake courtroom, dupe exec of Rs 59 lakh
Cybercriminals fake courtroom, dupe exec of Rs 59 lakh

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

What Are Kohli, Gambhir Grinning About?

What Are Kohli, Gambhir Grinning About?

How Jaiswal adapted to challenging conditions

How Jaiswal adapted to challenging conditions

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances