10 Overs, 123 Runs! CSK Recruit Sets New Record

IMAGE: Aman Khan was signed on by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 40 lakh. Photograph: Kind courtesy CSK Fan Club/X

Puducherry Captain Aman Khan on Monday had an unwanted record registered against his name for bowling the costliest over in List A cricket history, as he gave away 123 runs in 10 overs during a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Jharkhand in Ahmedabad.

Arunachal Pradesh pacer Mibom Mosu, who conceded 116 runs in nine overs against Bihar in the same competition last week, held the previous record for most runs conceded in a men's List A fixture.

That match drew attention for another reason as Bihar racked up 574/6, the highest ever total recorded by any team in a 50-over game.

Against Puducherry, Jharkhand posted a massive total of 368/7 in 50 overs with Captain Kumar Kushagra stroking a fluent 105 off 104 balls (10x4, 2x6).

Utkarsh Singh (74 off 70; 7x4, 2x6) and Kounain Quraishi (43 off 35, 7x4) also made handsome contributions before Anukul Roy blasted a 53-ball 98 with the help of seven boundaries and eight sixes to take them to a formidable total.

Anukul smashed 32 runs in the final over bowled by Aman. The figures from Aman's 10th over read: 4, 6, 6, 4, 6, 6.

Overall, Anukul, who was retained by Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2026, faced 17 balls from Aman and scored 61 runs, including seven sixes and three fours.

Surprisingly, Aman, who finished with an economy of 12.3 without success, was one of the three Puducherry bowlers to complete their full quota of 10 overs. The other two -- Jayant Yadav and Sagar P Udeshi -- returned far better figures of 1/50 and 1/63 respectively.

In reply, Puducherry were bowled out for 235 in 41.4 overs, handing Jharkhand a 133-run victory. Rajandeep Singh picked up 3 for 47 while Anukul excelled with the ball as well, scalping 2/58 to be adjudged player of the match.

Aman, who made his List A debut for Saurashtra before shifting to Puducherry, was signed by Chennai Super Kings at the recent IPL 2026 auction for Rs 40 lakh (Rs 4 million). He was part of Delhi Capitals (2023) and KKR (2022) previously.