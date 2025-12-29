Jurel hits 160, sends message to selectors ahead of NZ ODIs

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel produced his maiden List A century. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Dhruv Jurel continued his remarkable form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 with an unbeaten 160 for Uttar Pradesh against Baroda, a knock that sends a clear message to selectors ahead of India’s New Zealand ODI series.

Batting at No. 3 after Baroda chose to field, the 24-year-old produced his maiden List A century and his third consecutive fifty-plus score of the season. Jurel reached his hundred in just 78 balls and finished with 160 not out off 101 deliveries, striking at an impressive 158.41.

His innings, studded with 15 fours and eight sixes, propelled Uttar Pradesh to a formidable 369 for 7.

The innings took Jurel clear at the top of the run charts in the tournament, following earlier knocks of 80 against Hyderabad and 67 versus Chandigarh. With three major contributions in three matches, he has underlined his consistency in the 50-over format at the right time.

Already coming off a strong IPL and a breakthrough year in red-ball cricket, Jurel’s Vijay Hazare exploits have strengthened his case as a serious middle-order option as India begin preparations for the New Zealand ODIs.