Why Bethell Credits IPL Stint For Ashes Glory

'I definitely had a lot more confidence coming into this game after playing in front of, I don't know, 50,000 - which felt like 100,000 - at the Chinnaswamy.'

IMAGE: Jacob Bethell played just two games for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025 and hit a 33-ball 55 against Chennai Super Kings in one of them. Photograph: ANI Photo

Young England batter Jacob Bethell said his stint with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL helped him cope with the pressure of making his Ashes debut at the MCG.

The 22-year-old left-handed batter struck a composed 40 as England chased down 175 to win the fourth Ashes Test, snapping an 18-match winless run on the Australian soil.

"I was pretty nervous. Not so much with the people, just the occasion, I guess. But I've played over in India where it feels like there's 160,000 people watching. This atmosphere was incredible and it was nice to get a win and contribute," he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"The IPL, I only played two games but every game and every occasion... Definitely, just knowing what I'm able to get out of myself when the situation is like that and when the atmosphere is like that.

"I definitely had a lot more confidence coming into this game after playing in front of, I don't know, 50,000 - which felt like 100,000 - at the Chinnaswamy."

Bethell played just two games for RCB in the last edition, producing a 55 off 33 against Chennai Super Kings in the second match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.