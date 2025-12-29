HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Iyer run out, Abhishek falls cheap

December 29, 2025 12:51 IST

Venkatesh Iyer

IMAGE: Venkatesh Iyer looked scratchy during his brief stay. Photograph: Venkatesh Iyer/Instagram

Venkatesh Iyer’s struggles continued in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as the Madhya Pradesh all-rounder fell cheaply against Kerala in their round three encounter on Monday.

Bought by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for Rs 7 crore ahead of IPL 2026, Iyer was run out for 8 off 16 balls after a mix-up with Himanshu Mantri, cutting short what was expected to be a stabilising knock.

Batting at the top order, Iyer looked scratchy during his brief stay. His dismissal triggered a middle-order wobble for Madhya Pradesh, who slipped to 185 for 8 in 43 overs despite a decent start.

 

Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma also endured a disappointing outing as Punjab struggled against Uttarakhand. After the early loss of Prabhsimran Singh for 28, Abhishek showed some intent but failed to convert his start, falling for 26. He was caught by Harsh Rana off Abhay Negi, leaving Punjab in deeper trouble.

Punjab’s batting collapsed soon after, with Naman Dhir, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh and Harpreet Brar departing in quick succession.

Despite promising beginnings from both Iyer and Abhishek, neither side managed to capitalise, highlighting ongoing concerns over consistency among India’s white-ball hopefuls.

