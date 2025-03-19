Will LSG's Middle Order Rule IPL 2025?

IMAGE: New Team. New Chapter. Same Rishabh Pant! Photograph: LSG/X

A new era dawns in Lucknow. K L Rahul is out, and Rishabh Pant is in -- with a record-breaking price tag of Rs 27 crore (Rs 270 million). LSG's audacious move signals a complete overhaul.

LSG retained core players Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mohsin Khan and India's fastest bowler Mayank Yadav.

IMAGE: Nicholas Pooran is LSG's middle-order star. Photograph: LSG/X

Pant's arrival brings explosive leadership and a fearless approach, complementing a power-packed middle order featuring Pooran, David Miller and Mitchell Marsh. The addition of Abdul Samad and Ayush Badoni offers youthful firepower, making LSG's batting lineup one of the most dangerous in the league.

However, their opening pair remains a concern. Marsh and Aiden Markram are leading options, but both have struggled with consistency and fitness. Aryan Juyal and South African keeper-batter Matthew Breetzke are backup options but lack IPL experience.

LSG's biggest asset is their Indian pace attack. Mayank Yadav is expected to spearhead the bowling unit, but his fitness remains in doubt as he recovers from a back injury at the National Cricket Academy. Mohsin Khan and Avesh Khan are also under medical observation, leaving Akash Deep and overseas quick Shamar Joseph as early-season pace options.

IMAGE: Ravi Bishnoi leads LSG's spinners charge. Photograph: LSG/X

In the spin department, Ravi Bishnoi leads the charge, supported by Shahbaz Ahmed and M Siddharth. While Bishnoi is reliable, the overall spin attack lacks depth and proven impact -- a potential weak spot in LSG's campaign.

The middle order is LSG's biggest weapon. With Pant, Pooran and Miller -- three of the world's most aggressive batters -- plus the promise of Samad, LSG can dominate any bowling attack on their day.

Overall, LSG's squad blends explosive batting with promising Indian pace talent. But injury concerns and a fragile spin attack could challenge their consistency.

If their bowlers stay fit and the top order clicks, LSG are well-positioned to push for a playoff spot and even challenge for the title.

With Pant leading a bold new era, Lucknow Super Giants are no longer just contenders, they could be IPL 2025's ultimate disruptors.

LSG's IPL 2025 squad

Batters

Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Nicholas Pooran

Wicketkeepers

Rishabh Pant (captain), Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal

All-rounders

Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers

Akash Deep, Akash Singh, Avesh Khan, Shamar Joseph, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Manimaran Siddharth, Mayank Yadav

Titles: 0