SEE: First Drive of the All New Scorpio N

Packed to the brim with features that were missing in its predecessor, the all-new Scorpio N is a huge step forward, says Rajesh Karkera.

And it's finally here, the all-new Scorpio N.

We told you earlier that the all-new Scorpio N will not have any components from its predecessor but there is one thing that it has definitely carried on. That's the DNA of the original Scorpio, now to be called the Scorpio Classic.

Packed to the brim with features that were missing in its predecessor, the all-new Scorpio N is a huge step forward for the auto maker.

All photographs and videos. Hitesh Harisinghani and Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com

IMAGE: The Scorpio N, a true blue SUV, built on a ladder frame chassis, performs with ease in beating the muck and grime on off-road tracks.

Towering over all cars on the roads, the only vehicles that seem bigger while driving this are the trucks you pass.

Twenty years on the toughness of the brand is intact. And what we have in front of us is a much more sophisticated beast.

Here's a first look at the beast of a car.

SEE: The interiors of the Scorpio N, a look at the massive beast and the space inside.

Now the main concern of any customer who is looking at the Scorpio N is no longer its price. The price at which M&M has released the car has stunned one and all: ₹11.49 lakh onwards up to ₹19.49 lakh for the top-end MT variant.

The main concern with customers is about the 3rd-row space. See the complete video above to get a full picture of it.

IMAGE: One of the stunning features of the Scorpio N is the premium cabin which is done up excellently, with the use of fabric and plastic just perfect.

Let us now come to the main aspect.

Does the Scorpio N drive like the Scorpio Classic that we have all grown to love?

The first drive video below answers this question.

DRIVEN: The first drive of the Scorpio N.

While the majority of the drive was with the TGDi mStallion Petrol Automatic variant which gives a whopping 203PS and 380Nm torque, the 4x4 off-road experience was done with the torquey mHawk Diesel engine with 175 horses and 400 Nm torque.

Now as we wait for the prices of the Automatic and the 4x4 variants to be disclosed on July 20, Mahindra & Mahindra has opened the 'add to cart' option for prospective buyers to start the booking process from July 5.

And once the booking commences, which is on July 30, one has an amendment window of 15 days in case he/she wishes to change the chosen variant. The window for that will be from July 30 to August 15, 2022.

IMAGE: The towering rear, although slightly smaller than the earlier Scorpio, does not make this vehicle any smaller. The wider 6-feet stance makes up for it.

Stay tuned for a comprehensive review of the diesel variants of the Mahindra Scorpio N.