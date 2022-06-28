The Big Daddy of SUVs at Rs 11.49 Lakh!

The all-new Scorpio N will not have any component from the current Scorpio, which will now be sold as the Scorpio Classic, reports Rajesh Karkera.

June 27, 2002, was when the Mahindra Scorpio was born in India. A car that carved a path for all SUVs to follow.

A car that had comfort and at the same time was rugged enough to take on all terrains.

It was 20 years back on this day that a car, a passenger car which was a wholly indigenous product from an Indian manufacturer, was launched as the Scorpio.

This was Mahindra's entry into the premium passenger cars segment. Yes, it was called a car and not an SUV at that time. Their ads targeted cars specifically.

These last two decades have seen the Scorpio undergo many updates, but today, 20 years on, we now see the launch of a bigger, better version of this iconic brand.

The Scorpio N.

Launched at a starting price of 11.99 Lakhs for the base version and going all the way up to 19.49 Lakhs for the top end!

Looking at the spy shots doing the rounds on the internet, with camouflaged Scorpios zipping on the highways beside us, we always knew that this was a big SUV

WATCH: The Scorpio N, completely camouflaged, being tested in Pune. Video: Anchal Mundkur

The dimensions of which are 15.2 feet in length and 6.28 feet in width and 6 feet in height!

But at Monday's launch, on paper and by the looks of it, the Scorpio N looks superior to all the current C and D segment SUVs which are built on the ladder frame architecture.

Designed by Pininfarina, Italy, and the Mahindra India Design Studio in Mumbai completely from the ground up, the Scorpio N does not carry any components of the current Scorpio, which will now be sold as the Scorpio Classic.

The Scorpio N will be manufactured in Mahindra's state-of-the-art world-class facility at Chakan, Pune.

The all-new Scorpio-N will be available for test drives starting July 5 in 30 cities and in the rest of the country by July 15. The vehicle is simultaneously being unveiled in South Africa and Nepal, alongside the India launch. Additionally, Mahindra is committed to introduce the all-new Scorpio-N in Australia and New Zealand.

The safety features of the all-new Scorpio-N include six airbags, a collapsible steering column and a driver drowsiness detection system, among others.

The new SUV also has features such as LED projector headlamps with dynamic LED turn indicators, C-shaped daytime running LEDs and LED fog lamps on the front bumper.

Bookings for the all-new Scorpio-N will open online and simultaneously at Mahindra dealerships from July 30, 11 am onwards. See the launch video below.

SEE the global launch of the All-New Scorpio N. Video: Courtesy Mahindra Auto.

Here's a look at the extremely competitive ex-showroom introductory price of the variants.

Scorpio N Z2 Petrol: ₹11.99 Lakh

Scorpio N Z2 Diesel: ₹12.49 Lakh

Scorpio N Z4 Petrol: ₹13.49 Lakh

Scorpio N Z4 Diesel: ₹13.99 Lakh

Scorpio N Z6 Diesel: ₹14.99 Lakh

Scorpio N Z8 Diesel: ₹17.49 Lakh

Scorpio N Z8 L Diesel(top end): ₹19.49 Lakh.

These introductory prices are valid only for the first 25000 bookings. So expect the prices to go up soon!

The prices above are for the manual 2WD versions. The automatic and the 4x4 variant prices will be disclosed on July 21. Hence Mahindra will give the customer a 2-week window to change his booking preferences if one chooses to book a different variant or colour.

The deliveries of the Scorpio-N will begin during the forthcoming festive season.