The no-stress EV from Tata Motors with more juice

If you thought the Tata Nexon EV was it, wait till you drive the new Tata Nexon EV Max with more battery power, says Rajesh Karkera. Photographs and video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com.

Finally comes the most popular EV on Indian roads sans the stress of the battery getting discharged fast!

Yes, This one is reliable, and after driving it in the city and on the Pune Expressway, getting stuck in bad bad traffic jam didn't give me jitters about the battery running out. That's the Tata Nexon EV Max for you.

IMAGE: The Nexon Ev Max looks just like the Nexon Ev from the outside. It will be available in a new colour called Intensi-Teal (exclusive to the Nexon EV MAX), Daytona Grey(above) and Pristine White. Dual tone body colour comes as a standard . Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com

Tata Motors has now added a new avatar to their bestselling EV, the new Nexon EV MAX, which comes with a larger 40.5 kWh battery pack with 33% higher capacity than the Tata Nexon EV.

The Nexon EV Max will be available in two variants, the Nexon EV MAX XZ+ which starts at ₹ 17,74,000 and the Nexon EV MAX XZ+ Lux which costs ₹ 18,74,000 (ex-showroom all-India).

So what's new in the Nexon EV in its MAX avatar?

See the drive review below.

Watch: The new Nexon EV Max takes on bad traffic getting out of Mumbai.

We started this review on a fully charged Tata Nexon EV Max. And after driving it for 148.1 km we still had a 55% charge left -- which could easily do another 140 km.

More if driven on the 3rd level of regen in Economy mode, which is one of the 3 driving modes in the Nexon EV Max. The other two being city and sport mode.

IMAGE: Proof of mileage and charge left after our drive. This includes the stops and shoots we did with the car.

A total of 48 connected car features have been added to this new avatar and the feeling one gets in its interiors is just premium.

Enter the vehicle and you will not miss the centre console which boldly displays the active mode on a jewelled control knob.

IMAGE: The eye-catching centre console nestled between the two ventilated seats gives a premium look to the Nexon Ev Max.

Also on offer are enhanced safety features like ESP with i-VBAC (intelligent – Vacuum-less Boost & Active Control), Hill Hold, Hill Descent Control, Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Vehicle Hold (as shown in the video above)

Also, all four wheels get disc brakes as standard.

The battery and motor warranty of Nexon EV Max is eight years or 160,000 km, and for peace of mind driving in the monsoons its battery and motor pack are IP67 rated, which makes it dustproof and water-resistant.

But that does not mean you can go swimming in the car!

IP67 means that the battery pack is completely sealed and protected against dust and grime and all-weather elements.... but when one says waterproof it means that it's safe for up to one metre of water.