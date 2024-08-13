News
Maruti to launch Made in India SUV Fronx in Japan

Source: PTI
Last updated on: August 14, 2024 00:35 IST
Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it has  commenced export of its sports utility vehicle Fronx to Japan.

The first consignment of over 1,600 vehicles left for Japan from Gujarat's Pipavav port, the country's largest carmaker said in a statement.

Fronx will be the first SUV from Maruti Suzuki stable to be launched in Japan, it added.

The company rolls out the model exclusively from its Gujarat plant.

Fronx is the second model from Maruti Suzuki to be exported to Japan, after Baleno in 2016.

Suzuki Motor Corporation, which owns around 58 per cent stake in Maruti Suzuki, plans to introduce Fronx in the Japanese market later this year.

 

"Japan is one of the most quality-conscious and advanced automobile markets in the world.

"Our export to Japan is a testament to Maruti Suzuki's capability to manufacture world-class vehicles that exemplify cutting-edge technology, exceptional performance, internationally recognised safety, and quality standards," Maruti Suzuki India MD & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said.

Fronx

Photograph: ANI Photo

The Fronx embodies the best of engineering and design finesse and is a beacon of Indian auto manufacturing excellence, he added.

"I am confident that it will be received well by Japanese customers," Takeuchi said.

Unveiled globally at the Auto Expo 2023, Fronx was launched in India on April 24, 2023.

The SUV  became the first model in the country to clock the fastest 1 lakh sales within 10 months from launch.

Fronx

Photograph: ANI Photo

In July 2023, the company commenced export of Fronx to destinations like Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Cumulatively since launch, Fronx has recorded total sales of over 2 lakh units in domestic and export markets.

Maruti Suzuki led passenger vehicle exports last fiscal with shipments of over 2.8 lakh units to over 100 countries.

The company currently has a 42 per cent share in the exports of passenger vehicles from the country.

In the April-June quarter of the current fiscal, Maruti Suzuki has already exported 70,560 units, the highest ever in any Q1 of the company.

