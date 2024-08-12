Watch Out For These Car Launches!

Mahindra is coming up with the Thar Roxx.

MG Motor India announced a third electric vehicle Windsor.

Hyundai and Kia are expected to introduce updated versions of the Alcazar and Carnival respectively.

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com IMAGE: From left: Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, Anand Kulkarni, Chief Products Officer, Head of HV Programs and Customer Service, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd and Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd at the Tata Curvv launch.

With the festive spirit stirring across India, automobile makers are shifting into high gear with a series of vehicle launches.

With Independence Day approaching, several major brands are preparing to roll out their latest offerings to capture consumer attention.

Mahindra & Mahindra is unveiling the much-anticipated Thar Roxx, a special edition of its popular off-roader.

Expected to feature enhanced off-road capabilities, the Thar Roxx is positioned as a vehicle for adventure lovers.

Alongside this, M&M will reintroduce the iconic BSA GoldStar retro roadster, merging vintage appeal with modern performance.

Royal Enfield, another heavyweight in the Indian motorcycle market, is preparing to launch the new Classic 350.

Known for its timeless design and solid build, the Classic 350 has been a favourite among riders.

This updated version promises to blend retro charm with contemporary upgrades.

It also introduced the Guerrilla 450 earlier this month, a rugged new model designed for adventure enthusiasts.

Earlier this month, Tata Motors made headlines with the launch of its electric sport utility vehicle, Curvv, in the mid-SUV segment. This model is expected to cater to the growing demand for electric vehicles in India.

IMAGE: The 5-door Thar Roxx stands tall on 18 inch wheels with a new double-decked front grille. Photograph: Kind courtesy Screengrabs/the M&M teaser

MG Motor India has announced a third EV for the Indian market.

Slated to arrive in mid-September, the new model, called Windsor, is based on the Cloud EV platform.

MG has teased a luxurious rear seat package, suggesting that this EV will prioritise comfort and technology, aligning with the brand's premium positioning.

Industry experts believe this accelerated launch schedule reflects a dynamic market eager to adapt and innovate.

"Such launches during this period are not unusual and occur consistently year after year," said Raghunandhan N L, director of equity research at Nuvama Institutional Equities. "While there have been major product launches recently, the overall number of launches from June through August/September this year is not vastly different from last year. Most of the recent launches are routine, with no major game changer products except for a few meaningful ones like the Tata Curvv and Mahindra XUV 3XO."

With the festival season just around the corner, consumers can expect a raft of new models across segments.

Citroen's new model, Basalt, promises a fresh design perspective, while Hyundai and Kia are also expected to introduce updated versions of their popular SUVs, Alcazar and Carnival, respectively.

Notable launches from last year include Tata's Nexon EV, Maruti Suzuki's Fronx, and Royal Enfield's Himalayan, all of which have shown sizeable sales figures.

Anurag Singh, managing director of Primus Partners, described the current auto market as highly dynamic, with a surge of model launches providing consumers with a wide array of options.

"This accelerated pace of product introductions indicates a strong focus on innovation and consumer preferences," said Singh. "The industry's trend towards faster development and earlier launches reflects a market eager to adapt and innovate."

Traditionally, the festival season has been a prime time for model unveilings.

