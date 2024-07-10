News
Why Tata Motors and Mahindra cut SUV prices

Why Tata Motors and Mahindra cut SUV prices

Source: PTI
July 10, 2024 22:37 IST
Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra have cut the prices of their SUV models to boost demand.

Modi

IMAGE: Tata Motors' SUV Harrier was launched in Mumbai by Guenter Butschek (L), CEO & MD, Tata Motors and Mahanj Pareek, president of Passenger Vehicle Business Unit. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Tata Motors has revised the starting prices of its flagship SUVs, the Harrier (Rs 14.99 lakh) and the Safari (Rs 15.49 lakh) and extended benefits of up to Rs 1.4 lakh on other popular SUV variants.

 

"With regards to electric vehicles, never before seen benefits on the Nexon.ev (up to Rs 1.3 lakh), have made it the most accessible it has ever been," Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Chief Commercial Officer Vivek Srivatsa said in a statement.

Complementing the same, the Punch.ev too is being offered with a benefit of up to Rs 30,000, he added.

Mahindra & Mahindra said its XUV700's fully-loaded AX7 range now starts at Rs 19.49 lakh, a price cut of over Rs 2 lakh.

The price cut will enable more people to experience the range, it added.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Moneywiz Live!

