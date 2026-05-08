SBI's Q4 Profit Jumps 6% to Rs 19,684 Crore as Bad Loans Decline

State Bank of India (SBI) has announced a robust 6 per cent increase in its standalone net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2026, reaching Rs 19,684 crore, primarily driven by a notable reduction in bad loans and improved asset quality.

Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

Key Points State Bank of India (SBI) recorded a 6 per cent increase in standalone net profit, reaching Rs 19,684 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26.

The bank's asset quality improved significantly, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 1.49 per cent and net NPAs easing to 0.39 per cent.

For the full financial year 2025-26, SBI's standalone profit increased by 13 per cent to Rs 80,032 crore.

SBI's board has declared a dividend of Rs 17.35 per equity share for FY26, with payment scheduled for June 4.

Despite strong results, SBI shares experienced a nearly 6 per cent decline on the BSE following the announcement.

State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday reported a 6 per cent increase in standalone net profit at Rs 19,684 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2026 aided by decline in bad loans.

The country's biggest lender had earned a profit of Rs 18,643 crore in the January-March period of 2024-25 fiscal year.

Financial Performance Overview

However, total income declined to Rs 1,40,412 crore in March quarter from Rs 1,43,876 crore in the same period a year ago, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

During the quarter, the bank earned an interest income of Rs 1,23,098 crore as against Rs 1,19,666 crore a year ago.

Asset Quality Improvement

The bank saw an improvement in asset quality, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to 1.49 per cent of the total advances in the fourth quarter from 1.82 per cent as at March-end 2025. Similarly, net NPAs eased to 0.39 per cent from 0.47 per cent.

On a consolidated basis, SBI's net profit in the quarter rose marginally to Rs 19,643 crore from Rs 19,600 crore a year ago. Total income increased to Rs 1,81,079 crore from Rs 1,79,562 crore.

Full Year Results and Dividend

For entire financial year 2025-26, the bank reported 13 per cent increase in profit on a standalone basis at Rs 80,032 crore as against Rs 70,901 crore in the previous year.

The bank's board has declared a dividend of Rs 17.35 per equity share of face value of Re 1 per unit for FY26.

The record date for determining the eligibility of members entitled to receive dividend on equity shares is May 16 and dividend payment date is June 4, it said.

SBI shares were trading nearly 6 per cent lower at Rs 1,027.5 apiece on the BSE soon after results were announced. PTI DP DP ANU