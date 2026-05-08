India's Forex Reserves Drop by $7.79 Billion to $690.69 Billion

India's foreign exchange reserves experienced a notable decline of $7.794 billion, reaching $690.693 billion by May 1, as the Reserve Bank of India intervened in the forex market amidst global pressures and a depreciating rupee.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points India's forex reserves decreased by $7.79 billion to $690.69 billion for the week ended May 1.

This decline follows a previous drop of $4.82 billion in the week prior, bringing the total down from an all-time high of $728.49 billion in February.

The fall is attributed to the rupee coming under pressure, necessitating RBI intervention in the forex market through dollar sales, partly due to the Middle East conflict.

Foreign currency assets, a major component, decreased by $2.8 billion, while gold reserves saw a significant drop of $5.02 billion.

Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) and India's reserve position with the IMF, however, registered slight increases.

India's forex reserves dropped by $7.79 billion to $690.69 billion during the week ended May 1, the RBI said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week ended April 24, the overall reserves had declined by $4.82 billion to $698.49 billion.

Impact of Global Events on Reserves

The kitty had expanded to an all-time high of $728.49 billion during the week ended February 27 this year before the beginning of the West Asia conflict, which led to several weeks of a drop as the rupee came under pressure and the RBI had to intervene in the forex market through dollar sales.

For the week ended May 1, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $2.8 billion to $551.82 billion, the central bank's data showed.

Components of Forex Reserves

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Value of gold reserves decreased by $5.02 billion to $115.22 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up $15 million to $18.79 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also up by $8 million to $4.86 billion at the end of the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.