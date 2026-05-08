Hyundai Motor India's Q4 Profit Declines 22.2% to Rs 1,255.63 Crore

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has reported a significant 22.22 per cent decline in its consolidated profit after tax for the March quarter, reaching Rs 1,255.63 crore, primarily driven by a surge in operational expenses despite an increase in revenue.

Photograph: Courtesy, Hyundai India

Key Points Hyundai Motor India's consolidated profit after tax declined by 22.22% to Rs 1,255.63 crore in the March quarter.

The decline was primarily attributed to higher total expenses, which rose to Rs 17,571.66 crore.

Despite the profit dip, total revenue from operations increased to Rs 18,916.15 crore in the same period.

The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 21 per equity share for the 2025-26 financial year.

HMIL anticipates 8-10% volume growth in the domestic market for FY27, supported by new product launches and expanded plant capacity.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Friday reported a 22.22 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 1,255.63 crore in the March quarter, impacted by higher expenses.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,614.35 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a regulatory filing.

Financial Performance Overview

Consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 18,916.15 crore as against Rs 17,940.28 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 17,571.66 crore as compared to Rs 15,974.46 in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, HMIL said.

The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 21 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for the 2025-26 financial year, it said.

Annual Results and Future Outlook

For FY26, consolidated PAT was lower at Rs 5,431.52 crore as compared to Rs 5,640.21 crore in FY25.

Consolidated total revenue from operations in FY26 was at Rs 70,763.33 crore as compared to Rs 69,192.89 crore in FY25.

"FY26 was a year where we demonstrated our ability to navigate a challenging environment while capitalising on emerging opportunities, supported by GST 2.0 reforms, strategic product interventions, strong export volumes and our continued focus on 'Quality of Growth'," HMIL managing director & CEO Tarun Garg said.

Looking ahead to FY27, he said, "We have started the year on a strong footing, with April domestic volumes growing 17 per cent YoY.

"We expect this positive momentum to continue and backed by new product launches in high-demand segments and other strategic initiatives, we expect 8-10 per cent volume growth in the domestic market."

The company's enhanced plant capacity and flexible operations position it to swiftly respond to any further growth opportunities, should they arise during the year, he added.

Export Strategy and Capacity Expansion

For exports, Garg said, "We remain watchful of geopolitical uncertainties, however, we are confident of registering 8-10 per cent volume growth, reinforcing our position as the hub for emerging markets."

To support future growth aspirations, he said the Pune plant capacity will be expanded by another 70,000 units post Phase-II expansion, taking HMIL's "overall capacity to 1.14 million units by 2030".