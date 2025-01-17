HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Startups@9: 500 To 159,000 And Counting...

By Udisha Srivastav
January 17, 2025 08:45 IST

From the launch of the 'Startup India' initiative in 2016, to the abolition of angel tax and easing of reverse flipping norms, the startup ecosystem is evolving.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

India's startup landscape has witnessed transformative growth over the past decade on the back of key policy interventions and initiatives.

As the country celebrates the 9th edition of Startup India, the ecosystem now boasts 159,000 DPIIT recognised startups and 110 unicorns, making it the third-largest globally.

As the country celebrates the 9th edition of Startup India, the ecosystem now boasts 159,000 DPIIT recognised startups and 110 unicorns, making it the third-largest globally.

TIMELINE

15 August 2015: PM Modi announced launch of 'Startup India, Standup India'

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narednra Modi during one of the events to promote StartUp India initiative. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

January 2016: Govt officially launched 'Startup India'

June 2016: Fund of funds for startup scheme approved with a Rs 10,000 crore corpus

2016: Govt sets up Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) to promote innovation, entrepreneurship

2020: Introduction of National Startup Awards to recognise innovative startups

April 2022: Centre launched ONDC to democratise ecommerce

July 2023: Draft National Deep Tech Startup Policy released

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

July 2024: Angel tax abolished

Sep 2024: Reverse flipping norms eased with Amendment to the Companies Rules, 2016

Sep 2024: Bharat Startup Knowledge Access Registry launched

Source: DPIIT and media reports

 

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Udisha Srivastav
