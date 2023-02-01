News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Startups incorporated till March 2024 to get tax benefits

Startups incorporated till March 2024 to get tax benefits

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 01, 2023 14:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The government on Wednesday proposed to extend income tax benefits to startups incorporated till March 2024.

Image only for representation. Photograph: Kind courtesy Visual Tag Mx/Pexels.com

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also said that the government proposes to increase the benefit of carrying forward losses for startups to 10 years.

 

'I propose to extend the date of incorporation for income tax benefits to startups from March 31, 2023, to March 31, 2024. I further propose to provide the benefit of carry forward of losses on change of shareholding of startups from seven years of incorporation to 10 years,' she announced.

Sugar cooperatives can claim payments prior to 2016-17 made to sugarcane farmers as expenditure, the minister added.

New cooperatives that commence manufacturing activity till March 2024 would also attract a lower tax rate of 15 per cent, she said in the Budget speech.

To promote domestic manufacturing, she said the government proposed to reduce basic customs duty on seeds used in the manufacturing of lab-grown diamonds.

The government would provide a higher limit of Rs 2 lakh per member for cash deposits and loans by Primary Agricultural Credit Societies, she added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
No tax on income up to Rs 7 lakh, surcharge cut to 25%
No tax on income up to Rs 7 lakh, surcharge cut to 25%
Budget 2023-24 a blue print for India@100: FM
Budget 2023-24 a blue print for India@100: FM
World has recognised India as a bright star: FM
World has recognised India as a bright star: FM
Senior Citizens Savings Scheme limit raised to Rs 30L
Senior Citizens Savings Scheme limit raised to Rs 30L
Nimrit's MAST Bigg Boss Style
Nimrit's MAST Bigg Boss Style
Why Sania Mirza felt 'it is the time to stop'
Why Sania Mirza felt 'it is the time to stop'
Mukesh Ambani is once again world's richest Indian
Mukesh Ambani is once again world's richest Indian

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

PAN to be common identifier for govt agencies: FM

PAN to be common identifier for govt agencies: FM

Sitharaman lists 7 priorities for India in Budget

Sitharaman lists 7 priorities for India in Budget

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances