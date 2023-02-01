News
World has recognised India as a bright star: Sitharaman

World has recognised India as a bright star: Sitharaman

Source: PTI
February 01, 2023 12:01 IST
The world has recognised India as a bright star as the country is recording healthy economic growth despite global uncertainties, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

Nirmala Sitharaman at Parliament House on the first day of Budget Session

Nirmala Sitharaman at Parliament House on the first day of Budget Session. Photograph: ANI Photo

India's growth at 7 per cent in the current fiscal is the highest among major economies and the Indian economy is on the right track, she said in her Budget speech.

 

In the 75th year of Independence, the world has recognised India as a bright star, the minister said, adding the world appreciates India's achievements.

The economy is pegged to grow by 7 per cent in FY23 (2022-23) and by 6.5 per cent (6.0-6.8 per cent) in FY24 as the global environment remains rife with uncertainty.

Source: PTI
 
