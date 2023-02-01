News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » PAN to be common identifier for govt agencies: FM

PAN to be common identifier for govt agencies: FM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 01, 2023 13:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said Permanent Account Number (PAN) will be used for common identifier for all digital systems of specified government agencies.

Photograph: PTI Photo

The move would help in further promoting ease of doing business in the country.

PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the income tax department to a person, firm or entity.

 

She also said that if MSMEs fail to execute contract, 95 per cent of performance security will be returned to small business as part of Vivad Se Vishwas scheme.

Vivad Se Vishwas scheme provides for settlement of disputed tax, interests, penalty or fees in relation to an assessment or reassessment order on payment of 100 per cent of the disputed tax and 25 per cent of the disputed penalty or interest or fee.

She also said that Phase-III of e-courts will be launched.

State support mission of Niti Aayog will be continued for three years, the finance minister said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Budget 2023-24 a blue print for India@100: FM
Budget 2023-24 a blue print for India@100: FM
38,800 teachers will be hired for Ekalavya Schools: FM
38,800 teachers will be hired for Ekalavya Schools: FM
Factory output moderates in Jan amid tepid sales
Factory output moderates in Jan amid tepid sales
Aahana's 'Wild' Bikini Holiday
Aahana's 'Wild' Bikini Holiday
No tax on income up to Rs 7 lakh, surcharge cut to 25%
No tax on income up to Rs 7 lakh, surcharge cut to 25%
Govt to bring Vivad Se Vishwas-2 scheme
Govt to bring Vivad Se Vishwas-2 scheme
Fiscal deficit to be brought down under 4.5%: FM
Fiscal deficit to be brought down under 4.5%: FM

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

World has recognised India as a bright star: FM

World has recognised India as a bright star: FM

Sitharaman lists 7 priorities for India in Budget

Sitharaman lists 7 priorities for India in Budget

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances