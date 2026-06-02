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IT Stocks Fuel Sensex Rebound, Snap Four-Day Losing Streak

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
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Last updated on: June 02, 2026 17:06 IST

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Indian benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, staged a significant rebound, snapping a four-day losing streak, as a robust rally in IT sector shares propelled the market upwards amid resilient global tech spending.

Broker

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points

  • The BSE Sensex rebounded by 382.50 points (0.52 per cent) to settle at 74,649.84, ending a four-day losing streak.
  • The NSE Nifty also rose by 100.95 points (0.43 per cent) to close at 23,483.55.
  • The recovery was primarily driven by the IT sector, with the BSE IT index jumping 4.40 per cent, led by strong performances from Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, and HCL Tech.
  • Analysts attribute the IT sector's rally to strong earnings and guidance from major US technology companies, indicating resilient global AI, cloud, and enterprise technology spending.
  • Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,911.68 crore on Monday, despite the market's Tuesday recovery.
 

Snapping the four-day losing streak, benchmark BSE Sensex rebounded by 382 points on Tuesday, powered by a strong rally in IT shares.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 382.50 points, or 0.52 per cent, to settle at 74,649.84 with 20 of its constituents ending higher and 10 with losses. The barometer jumped 1,047.07 points to 74,862.19 from its intra-day low of 73,815.12.

The 50-share NSE Nifty rose by 100.95 points, or 0.43 per cent, to end at 23,483.55.

IT Sector Leads the Charge

Among 30 Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services jumped the most by 6.53 per cent. Infosys climbed 5.66 per cent, HCL Tech by 4.08 per cent and Tech Mahindra by 1.76 per cent. Adani Ports, Titan, Eternal, HDFC Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were also among the gainers.

BSE graph

NTPC, Axis Bank, Power Grid and ICICI Bank were among the laggards.

"Markets recovered from initial losses, led by gains in the IT sector, while continued accumulation in large-cap stocks reflected comfort with valuations, as the Nifty-50 trades closer to its long-term averages than the relatively richer valuations in broader markets.

"Despite ongoing delays in a Middle East truce, global sentiment remained stable, highlighting resilience in risk appetite," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

The BSE IT index jumped 4.40 per cent.

Global Market Trends and FII Activity

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 1.28 per cent to USD 93.76 per barrel.

In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended higher, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index settled lower. Markets in Europe were trading higher.

"The primary driver behind the recovery was the explosive rally in the IT sector.

"The Nifty IT index surged over 4 per cent, with heavyweights such as TCS and Infosys leading the gains.

"The move was fueled by strong earnings and guidance from major US technology companies, reinforcing the view that global AI, cloud, and enterprise technology spending remains resilient despite broader economic uncertainty," Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,911.68 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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