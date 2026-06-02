Sedans Hold Ground In Luxury Market Despite SUV Wave

While SUVs have steadily gained share across the industry, data shows that nearly three in 10 luxury vehicles sold in India are sedans, highlighting the segment's resilience despite years of SUV-led growth.

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Sport utility vehicles (SUVs) may have become the dominant force in India's passenger vehicle market, but luxury sedans continue to defy the trend, retaining a far stronger foothold among premium buyers than in the mass market.

Key Points Luxury sedans retained a significantly higher market share than mass-market sedans despite India’s growing preference for SUVs.

Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz said sedans continue contributing nearly 40 per cent of their India sales volumes.

Luxury buyers still prefer sedans for chauffeur-driven comfort, rear-seat space, ride quality and executive-style mobility experiences.

Industry executives said SUVs are expanding the market rather than completely replacing premium sedans in India’s luxury segment.

German luxury carmakers believe electrification could further strengthen sedan appeal through improved refinement and driving comfort.

Luxury Sedans Stay Resilient

According to data from automotive intelligence firm Jato Dynamics, sedans accounted for 28.4 per cent of luxury vehicle sales in 2026, compared with just 8.3 per cent in the mass-market segment.

While SUVs have steadily gained share across the industry, data shows that nearly three in 10 luxury vehicles sold in India are sedans, highlighting the segment's resilience despite years of SUV-led growth.

"Sedans accounted for 28.4 per cent of luxury vehicle sales in 2026, compared with 8.3 per cent in the mass-market segment.

"While SUV adoption has increased considerably across both segments, sedans continue to hold a substantially higher share in the luxury market," said Ravi Bhatia, president, Jato Dynamics.

Jato data shows the sedan share in the luxury segment declined from 40.6 per cent in 2020 to 28.4 per cent in 2026.

In the mass market, sedan share fell from 11.6 per cent to 8.3 per cent during the same period, reflecting a much steeper erosion outside the luxury space.

SUVs Dominate Indian Market

The overall luxury vehicle market in India is estimated at around 50,000 units annually and includes several manufacturers with SUV-heavy portfolios, including brands such as Jaguar Land Rover.

Against that backdrop, the continued importance of sedans at the three German luxury carmakers stands out.

Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW each said sedans continue to account for roughly 40 per cent of India sales, higher than the industry average of 28.4 per cent.

Luxury carmakers say the difference lies in how premium customers use their vehicles.

"Sedans constitute a strong pillar of our product portfolio, with a major share in overall sales.

"When it comes to occupant comfort, there is no better option than sedans," said Santosh Iyer, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), Mercedes-Benz India.

Iyer said the long-wheelbase E-Class continues to be the highest-selling luxury car across segments in India, demonstrating the enduring appeal of chauffeur-driven luxury.

Mercedes-Benz said customers continue to upgrade within the category, moving from the C-Class to the E-Class and eventually the S-Class.

Chauffeur-Driven Demand Continues

At Audi India, sedans continue to contribute close to 40 per cent of total sales despite the growing popularity of SUVs.

"SUVs have gained momentum in recent years due to changing customer lifestyles, improved infrastructure, and greater practicality," said Balbir Singh Dhillon, head of Audi India.

"Having said that, sedans continue to remain relevant among customers who value driving comfort, refined dynamics, executive appeal, and timeless design."

Dhillon said that a loyal set of customers continues to upgrade within sedans because of their comfort, elegance, driving dynamics, and premium ownership experience.

BMW Group India said the shift towards SUVs has been marked, but sedan demand remains resilient in the luxury segment.

"The sedan story has undergone a noticeable change in the Indian market.

"In 2021, the sedan-to-sports activity vehicle ratio in our overall sales was around 60:40, while today it is 40:60.

"Having said that, sedan demand is still extremely strong in the luxury car market as compared to the mass market.

"A 40 per cent share in overall sales is a very sizeable portion," said Hardeep Singh Brar, president and CEO, BMW Group India.

German Carmakers Double Down

Industry executives attribute the resilience of luxury sedans to a customer profile that differs fundamentally from the mass market.

Brar said chauffeur-driven buyers remain a defining characteristic of luxury sedan demand.

As traffic congestion worsens in major cities, premium customers increasingly value rear-seat comfort, legroom, ride quality, and refinement.

At the same time, luxury sedans continue to attract self-driving enthusiasts, particularly in performance-oriented models.

"The practical objections that impact sedans in the mass market do not hold as strongly in the luxury segment," Brar said.

A luxury household may use a sedan for chauffeur-driven commuting while keeping an SUV for family travel, he added.

Manufacturers say sedan customers are not necessarily abandoning the body style despite the SUV boom.

Instead, SUVs are expanding the market while sedans continue to retain a distinct use case centred on executive mobility, rear-seat comfort, and driving refinement.

Dealers argue that sedans continue to offer a superior rear-seat experience compared with SUVs.

A lower centre of gravity, longer wheelbase, and car-like seating position typically result in better ride comfort, less body movement, and smoother highway cruising.

"For chauffeur-driven customers, particularly in India's major cities, factors such as rear-seat legroom, ease of working or relaxing on the move, and reduced occupant fatigue continue to make luxury sedans an attractive proposition," said an Ahmedabad-based dealer representing multiple luxury brands.

Electric Sedans Gain Momentum

The persistence of sedan demand is also shaping future product strategies.

Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and BMW said they remain committed to investing in sedans even as portfolios become increasingly SUV-heavy.

Mercedes-Benz said it will continue expanding customer choice in the segment, including through new powertrain options such as the recently launched plug-in hybrid S-Class.

Audi said sedans remain an important part of brand identity and customer choice, while BMW reiterated its commitment to its India-focused long-wheelbase sedan strategy alongside its growing SUV portfolio.

"Luxury sedans continue to be extremely important for BMW because they truly represent the highest expression of innovation, engineering, and luxury for the brand," Brar said, adding that the BMW i7 electric limousine has already crossed 1,000 deliveries in India.

Executives across the three German luxury carmakers said electrification could strengthen rather than weaken the sedan proposition, with electric drivetrains enhancing refinement, quietness, and ride comfort -- qualities traditionally associated with luxury sedans.

While SUVs are expected to remain the industry's primary growth engine, the latest sales data suggest luxury sedans continue to occupy a position that has largely disappeared in the mass market, remaining a meaningful and profitable part of premium automobile makers' portfolios.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff