Stock markets today: Sensex, Nifty rebound in early trade on blue-chip buying, Asian rally

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty saw a significant rebound in early Monday trade, propelled by robust buying in blue-chip stocks and positive cues from Asian markets, offsetting the previous session's sharp selloff.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today Sensex climbed 206.16 points to 74,981.90 and Nifty rose 42.65 points to 23,604.80 in early Monday trade.

Major gainers included Asian Paints, InterGlobe Aviation, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, and HCL Tech.

Asian markets, including South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng, traded higher, contributing to the positive sentiment.

Investors are closely monitoring crude oil prices, which have increased due to uncertainty surrounding US-Iran ceasefire negotiations.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 21,105.86 crore on Friday, preceding the current rebound.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Monday driven by strong buying in blue-chips and tracking positive cues from the Asian markets following a sharp selloff in the previous trading session.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 206.16 points to 74,981.90 in early deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 42.65 points to 23,604.80.

Market Movers and Laggards

From the 30-Sensex firms, Asian Paints, InterGlobe Aviation, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Tech were among the major gainers.

Sun Pharma, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.

How Global Markets and Oil Prices Impacted Indian Equities

In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading higher, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index quoted lower.

US markets ended in the positive territory on Friday.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 2.23 per cent higher at USD 93.15 per barrel.

Expert View: What Investors Should Watch Next

Investors will continue to monitor crude oil prices, which have moved higher amid uncertainty surrounding the US-Iran ceasefire negotiations, Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 21,105.86 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.