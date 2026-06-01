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RBI interest rate decision, US-Iran situation to be key market drivers this week

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
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June 01, 2026 08:00 IST

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Indian equity markets are poised for a volatile week, with the Reserve Bank of India's crucial interest rate decision, evolving US-Iran geopolitical tensions, and fluctuating crude oil prices expected to be the primary drivers influencing investor sentiment and market trends.

Stocks

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points

  • The RBI's monetary policy announcement on Friday is a crucial domestic event, with market participants keen on its stance on inflation, liquidity, and interest rates.
  • Global developments, particularly the US-Iran situation and its impact on crude oil prices, will significantly influence inflation expectations, currency stability, and foreign investment flows.
  • Key macroeconomic data, including HSBC Manufacturing and Services PMI, India's GDP growth, and foreign exchange reserves, will offer insights into economic momentum.
  • Monthly automobile sales data for May will provide an early read on demand trends within the sector.
  • Investor attention will also be on rupee movement, institutional flow dynamics, and global equity market trends for further direction.
 

Developments around the US-Iran situation, crude oil prices, and the RBI's interest rate decision would determine the trend in the equity market in an event-heavy week ahead, analysts said.

Besides, macroeconomic data announcements, trading activity of foreign investors and the rupee-dollar trend would act as key drivers for equities, they noted.

Global and Domestic Influences on Market Sentiment

"Participants will closely monitor global developments surrounding the US-Iran situation and movement in crude oil prices, which continue to remain critical for inflation expectations, currency stability, and foreign flows," Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

The final HSBC Manufacturing PMI reading for May will be announced on Monday, followed by the Services PMI and Composite PMI data on Wednesday.

These indicators will provide important insights into demand trends, business activity, and growth resilience across sectors, he said.

"The key event of the week will be the RBI monetary policy announcement on Friday," Mishra added.

Additionally, investors will monitor India's GDP growth data and foreign exchange reserves figures for further clarity on economic momentum and external sector stability, he said.

Market Performance and Future Outlook

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex dropped 639.61 points, or 0.84 per cent, and the NSE Nifty declined 171.55 points, or 0.72 per cent.

"Markets are expected to remain highly sensitive to geopolitical and macroeconomic developments this week, with investor attention firmly focused on the evolving US-Iran negotiations, broader diplomatic developments in the Middle East and the trajectory of crude oil prices," Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

Beyond geopolitics, investors are also expected to closely monitor rupee movement, institutional flow dynamics, global equity market trends and key macroeconomic indicators for further direction, he added.

Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd, said, "The primary domestic event will be the RBI monetary policy meeting, with the announcement scheduled for Friday.

"Market participants will closely monitor the RBI's stance on inflation, liquidity, and interest rates amid rising inflationary concerns and currency-related developments."

In addition, monthly automobile sales data for May will be released on June 1, providing insights into demand trends across the sector, he said.

Looking ahead, the near-term directional call for Indian equities hinges on two interlocking catalysts: the RBI monetary policy decision and India's GDP data release, while India PMI and IIP data will provide the first meaningful read on early Q1FY27 industrial momentum, Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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