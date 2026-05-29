How Tata's 2026 Tiago Facelift Is Shaking Up The Hatchback Segment

Tata Motors' 2026 Tiago facelift is a tech-loaded and safety-focused entry-level hatchback, with prices starting at Rs 4.69 lakh.

IMAGE: The next-gen Tata Tiago variants being launched in Gurugram by Shailesh Chandra, MD & CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, May 28, 2026. All Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Key Points The 2026 Tata Tiago facelift features a complete visual overhaul and a digitised cabin.

The new Tiago boasts enhanced safety features, including 6 airbags as standard across all variants.

Tata is offering petrol, i-CNG, and EV variants of the 2026 Tiago, catering to diverse customer preferences.

The Tiago facelift includes segment-first features like a 360-degree camera and i-CNG AMT with paddle shifters.

Tata Motors has officially taken the wraps off the heavily revised 2026 Tiago facelift, disrupting the entry-level hatchback segment with a starting price of Rs 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory).

Standing at the launch event, it is clear that Tata is shifting the goalposts, moving the Tiago away from a basic budget commuter to a tech-loaded, premium city hatch.

The update covers a complete visual overhaul, a highly digitised cabin, and significant safety additions, while retaining its established powertrain configurations.

Tata Tiago 2026: Pricing and Variants

Tata has rolled out the introductory pricing for all three, the Petrol and i-CNG and the EV variants.

Next Gen Tata Taigo Variants Petrol MT Petrol AMT CNG MT CNG AMT Smart Rs 4.69 Lakh - Rs 5.79 Lakh - Pure Rs 5.49 Lakh Rs 6.00 Lakh Rs 6.49 Lakh Rs 7.05 Lakh Pure+ Rs 5.99 Lakh Rs 6.55 Lakh Rs 6.99 Lakh Rs 7.55 Lakh Pure+ A Rs 6.49 Lakh - Rs 7.49 Lakh - Creative Rs 6.99 Lakh Rs 7.55 Lakh Rs 7.99 Lakh Rs 8.55 Lakh Creative+ Rs 7.29 Lakh Rs 7.85 Lakh - -

Also on offer is the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option starting at Rs 4.69 Lakh (+ Rs 2.6/km).

Design and Interior Upgrades

1. The Design: Shaper and More Upright

Up front, the Next-Gen Tiago sheds its soft, rounded nose for a much more confident stance. Built on the new X Alpha architecture from Tata Motors, it features a flatter, more upright fascia, a slimmer high set front grille, and sharper LED headlamps housing a good looking eyebrow-style daytime running lights (DRLs).

The profile gains chunkier 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and black wheel arch cladding, while the rear gets a modern, connected (but not really connected) LED tail lamps and a cleaner, less fussy rear bumper layout.

2. The Cabin Experience

Inside is where the transformation feels most drastic. The sweeping, old-school dashboard is replaced by a flat, linear, modern layout that feels noticeably airier.

The screen is now larger, with a free-standing 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit that dominates the centre console, paired with another standalone digital driver's display.

The steering wheel is now an updated two-spoke steering wheel featuring the illuminated Tata logo.

The upholstery is a soft to touch material which feels quite comfortable.

For the AMT variants, a rotary gear selector replaces the traditional stick.

The Next Gen Tiago now gets a segment first wireless charging pad, rear AC vents, cruise control, a 4-speaker sound system, and a cooled glove box.

Enhanced Safety Features

Tata continues its heavy focus on safety. The 2026 Tiago now features 6 airbags as standard across the entire range.

It also integrates Electronic Stability Control (ESC) with traction control, parking sensors, and a highly useful 360-degree camera system with a blind view monitor -- a luxury layout for a car in this price bracket.

Engine and Performance

Mechanically, things remain reliably identical. The Tiago relies on the proven 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder Revotron engine above, where the petrol variant churns out 85 BHP and 113 Nm of torque (5-speed MT/5-speed AMT).

The i-CNG variant churns out 74 BHP in CNG mode, available with both manual and AMT gearboxes. And an added feature is that the iCNG can be started directly on CNG.

Another segment first is that the i-CNG AMT variants now come equipped with paddle shifters, giving budget enthusiasts a bit of unexpected engagement.

First Impression on us

IMAGE: Shailesh Chandra, MD & CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, with the ICE variant of the Next Gen Tata Tiago in orange colour -- termed as 'Varanasi Vibrance' by Tata Motors -- and the iCNG variant in a lighter version of blue -- termed as 'Pangong Pulse'.



At a starting price of Rs 4.69 lakh, Tata has preserved the entry barrier while aggressively targeting the top-tier trims of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. By offering 6 airbags standard and a 360-degree camera, they are proving that safety and premium tech shouldn't be exclusive to premium SUVs