High points of Sitharaman's 8th Union Budget

These are the highlights of the Union Budget 2025-26 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Saturday.

DIRECT TAX

No personal income tax for income up to Rs 12 lakh under the new regime

Limit will be Rs 12.75 lakh for salaried taxpayers due to a standard deduction of Rs 75,000

Revenue of about Rs 1 lakh crore in direct taxes will be forgone

New Income-Tax Bill to be clear and simple

INDIRECT TAX

Removes seven tariff rates

Social Welfare Surcharge on 82 tariff lines that are subject to a cess exempted

INSURANCE SECTOR

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the insurance sector to be hiked to 100 per cent from 74 per cent

GOVT RECEIPTS

Total receipts other than borrowings at Rs 34.96 lakh crore; total expenditure at Rs 50.65 lakh crore

Net tax receipts at Rs 28.37 lakh crore

Fiscal deficit at 4.4 per cent of GDP

Gross market borrowings at Rs 14.82 lakh crore

Capex expenditure at Rs 11.21 lakh crore or (3.1 pc of GDP)

AGRICULTURE SECTOR

Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana - The programme to be launched in partnership with states, covering 100 districts, to benefit 1.7 crore farmers

Government to launch 6-year 'Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses' with focus on Tur, Urad and Masoor

NAFED and NCCF to procure these pulses from farmers in next 4 years

Comprehensive programme for vegetables and fruits

Makhana Board to be established in Bihar to improve production, processing, value addition, and marketing of fox nuts

Urea Plant with an annual capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes to be set up at Namrup, Assam

MSME SECTOR

Investment and turnover limits for classification of all MSMEs to be enhanced to 2.5 and 2 times, respectively

Customised credit cards with Rs 5 lakh limit for micro-enterprises registered on Udyam portal, 10 lakh cards to be issued in 1st year

New Fund of Funds, with expanded scope and a fresh contribution of Rs 10,000 crore to be set up

New scheme for 5 lakh women, SC and ST first-time entrepreneurs to provide term-loans up to Rs 2 cr in the next 5 years announced

Focus product scheme announced to facilitate employment for 22 lakh persons, generate a turnover of Rs 4 lakh cr and exports of over Rs 1.1 lakh crore

Scheme to create high-quality, unique, innovative, and sustainable toys, making India a global hub for toys announced

National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management to be set up in Bihar

National Manufacturing Mission covering small, medium and large industries for furthering "Make in India" announced

INVESTMENT AS ENGINE OF DEVELOPMENT