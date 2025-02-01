HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Taxes comprise 66 paise of every rupee in govt coffer

Taxes comprise 66 paise of every rupee in govt coffer

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 01, 2025 15:26 IST

x

For every rupee in the government coffer, the biggest pie of 66 paise will come from direct and indirect taxes, according to the Union Budget 2025-26 documents.

Rupee

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Around 24 paise will come from borrowings and other liabilities, 9 paise from non-tax revenue like divestment, and 1 paise from non-debt capital receipts, the Budget documents said.

 

Direct taxes, including corporate and individual income tax will contribute around 39 paise, while income tax will yield 22 paise, while corporate tax will account for 17 paise, it said.

Among indirect taxes, goods and services tax (GST) will contribute the maximum 18 paise in every rupee of revenue.

Besides, the government is looking to earn 5 paise out of every rupee from excise duty and 4 paise from customs levy.

The collection from "borrowings and other liabilities" will be 24 paise per rupee, as per the Union Budget 2025-26 presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday.

The Budget documents provide a fractional break-up for Re 1 that comes in and gets spent.

On the expenditure side, the outlay for interest payments and states' share of taxes and duties, respectively, stood at 20 paise and 22 paise for every rupee.

Allocation for defence stands at 8 paise per rupee.

Expenditure on central sector schemes will be 16 paise out of every rupee, while the allocation for centrally-sponsored schemes is 8 paise.

The expenditure on 'Finance Commission and other transfers' is pegged at 8 paise.

Subsidies and pension will account for 6 paise and 4 paise, respectively.

The government will spend 8 paise out of every rupee on 'other expenditures'.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Relief in TDS deduction on rent from Rs 20K to Rs 50K
Relief in TDS deduction on rent from Rs 20K to Rs 50K
High points of Sitharaman's 8th Union Budget
High points of Sitharaman's 8th Union Budget
Budget 2025: What is costlier, what is cheaper
Budget 2025: What is costlier, what is cheaper
Budget Bonanza For Bihar!
Budget Bonanza For Bihar!
No income tax up to Rs 12 lakh under new regime
No income tax up to Rs 12 lakh under new regime

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

How to Protect Your Lungs From Poor AQI

webstory image 2

Nothing Phone 3a Series Coming In March

webstory image 3

8 Tasty, Wholesome Recipes With Cabbage

VIDEOS

US President Trump departs White House, en route to Mar-A-Lago1:11

US President Trump departs White House, en route to...

IAF's Surya Kiran team dazzles Kutch with breathtaking air show2:07

IAF's Surya Kiran team dazzles Kutch with breathtaking...

Sitharaman's 'dahi-cheeni' moment with President before Budget1:17

Sitharaman's 'dahi-cheeni' moment with President before...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD