News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » RBI extends deadline to exchange Rs 2,000 notes

RBI extends deadline to exchange Rs 2,000 notes

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 30, 2023 18:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Reserve Bank on Saturday extended the special drive to withdraw Rs 2,000 bank notes from the system by another week, till October 7.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The public has returned Rs 3.42 lakh crore of the Rs 2,000 notes since May 19, the RBI said in a statement posted on the last day of the drive to withdraw the notes.

 

These notes were either deposited or exchanged at bank branches till September 29, and represent 96 per cent of the outstanding currency in circulation as on May 19 this year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.

The Rs 2,000 notes shall continue to be legal tender even after October 7, but can be exchanged only at RBI offices, the central bank said, adding that they cannot be deposited or exchanged at bank branches.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
What You Can Get With 2,000 Rs Note
What You Can Get With 2,000 Rs Note
Rs 2,000 note exchange: Small queues, confusion
Rs 2,000 note exchange: Small queues, confusion
Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 1.80 lakh cr have come back
Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 1.80 lakh cr have come back
World Cup 2023: India-England warm-up match washed out
World Cup 2023: India-England warm-up match washed out
What's Indian Army Doing In Alaska?
What's Indian Army Doing In Alaska?
England SWOT: Buttler's men have Stokes' fire
England SWOT: Buttler's men have Stokes' fire
Asian Games: Sutirtha-Ayhika script history; in semis
Asian Games: Sutirtha-Ayhika script history; in semis

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Deadline to exchange Rs 2000 notes ends today: RBI

Deadline to exchange Rs 2000 notes ends today: RBI

Not demonetisation but statutory move, RBI tells court

Not demonetisation but statutory move, RBI tells court

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances