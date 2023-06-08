News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 1.80 lakh crore have come back in banks: Das

Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 1.80 lakh crore have come back in banks: Das

Source: PTI
June 08, 2023 14:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said about 50 per cent of Rs 2,000 notes in circulation has come back in the banking system since the RBI announced withdrawal of the highest denomination currency last month.

Rupee

Photograph: PTI Photo

As on March 31, 2023, he said, Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.62 lakh crore were in circulation.

"So far, Rs 1.80 lakh crore have come back after the announcement," he said during an interaction with media after releasing the bi-monthly monetary policy here.

 

About 85 per cent of Rs 2,000 notes are coming as deposits in bank accounts and this is in line with expectation, he said.

On May 19, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes as part of its currency management and permitted the exchange of such notes (up to Rs 20,000 in one go) from May 23 onwards.

The exchange or deposit window is available till September 30, 2023.

The governor also urged the public not to panic for exchange or deposit of Rs 2,000 notes but should avoid last minute rush.

He also made it clear that RBI is not thinking of withdrawing Rs 500 notes, or even re-introducing notes in the Rs 1,000 denomination, and requested the public not to speculate on this.

Last month, the RBI governor had said the majority of the withdrawn Rs 2,000 currency notes are expected to be returned to the banking system by the September 30 deadline.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Very healthy market for long-term investors'
'Very healthy market for long-term investors'
Breaking Up Business Groups Would Create More Problems
Breaking Up Business Groups Would Create More Problems
Global Fuel Prices Lower, But Pump Rates Still High
Global Fuel Prices Lower, But Pump Rates Still High
What Made Ivan Menezes Special
What Made Ivan Menezes Special
'Friendship is the key to making a film'
'Friendship is the key to making a film'
Stuck in Russia for 2 days, AI flyers finally reach US
Stuck in Russia for 2 days, AI flyers finally reach US
India test-fires new-gen ballistic missile Agni Prime
India test-fires new-gen ballistic missile Agni Prime

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

What Links Rs 30,252 Crore And Banks?

What Links Rs 30,252 Crore And Banks?

'The impact of El Nino is always a matter of concern'

'The impact of El Nino is always a matter of concern'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances