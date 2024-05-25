News
SEBI Cracks Down On Stock Market Fantasy Games

SEBI Cracks Down On Stock Market Fantasy Games

By Khushboo Tiwari
May 25, 2024 13:02 IST
'MIIs or market intermediaries shall enter into an appropriate agreement with entities with whom they intend to share real-time price data.'

IMAGE: The Securities and Exchange Board of India headquarters in Mumbai. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
 

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday, May 24, 2024, restricted the sharing of real-time market data around stock prices to third-party entities in a bid to clamp down on fantasy games and virtual trading platforms.

The market regulator has directed stock exchanges, clearing members, depositories and stockbrokers to not share real-time price data for third parties.

It has also directed market intermediaries to formalise agreements around data sharing and specify the reasons for seeking real-time data.

'MIIs or market intermediaries shall enter into an appropriate agreement with entities with whom they intend to share real-time price data,' Sebi stated.

'The said agreement shall provide for activities for which the real-time price data would be used by the entity including the justification that it is required for the orderly functioning of the securities market,' Sebi added.

IMAGE: SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch speaks at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

At least once in a financial year the list of activities and entities using this data will have to be reviewed by the board of MIIs.

The move comes at a time when there has been a rising trend of betting, leagues, and transactions on these online gaming platforms using real-time data on price movements.

These games could have an entry amount and winning prizes. Users compete on who makes the best-performing portfolio linked to the real stock performance.

'Some platforms are even offering monetary incentives based on the performance of the virtual stock portfolio,' Sebi said.

Stock exchanges offer real-time data as a paid service to stockbrokers and subscribers for various market segments.

For usage of the market data for educational programmes, the regulator has directed sharing the same with a day's lag.

'Market price data may be shared for investor education and awareness activities without offering any kind of monetary incentive to the participants, with a lag of one day,' Sebi stated.

The new norms become applicable after a month.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Khushboo Tiwari
