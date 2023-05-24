What You Can Get With 2,000 Rs Note

Glimpses of what Indians did with their 2,000 rupee notes in New Delhi, Dhanbad and Ranchi.

Last week, the government stunned India by announcing that Rs 2,000 notes will no longer be valid after September 30,

Rs 2,000 notes can be exchanged at any bank across India; there is a daily limit of 10 such notes.

IMAGE: K S Gulati, a cold storage shop owner, stands next to a poster displaying an offer for an exchange for the soon-to-be withdrawn 2,000 rupee notes in New Delhi, May 24, 2023. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: People exchange their Rs 2,000 currency notes at a bank in Dhanbad. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A man clicks a selfie with Rs 2,000 currency notes prior to exchanging it at a bank in Ranchi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com