Policy for adoption of flex-fuel vehicles in works: Centre

Amidst global energy uncertainties stemming from the West Asia conflict, India is fast-tracking a comprehensive flex-fuel vehicle policy and pushing for 100 per cent ethanol blending to bolster its energy independence and reduce import reliance.

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Key Points The Indian government is formulating a policy for flex-fuel vehicle adoption to mitigate energy supply disruptions.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari advocates for 100 per cent ethanol blending in petrol to achieve energy self-reliance.

Stakeholder consultations are underway with automobile companies and oil marketing companies for flex-fuel implementation.

India currently blends 20 per cent ethanol with petrol, with plans to increase this despite past resistance over mileage concerns.

The government is also boosting alternate fuel consumption by approving new CNG and CBG dispensing stations and biogas plants.

The government is working on a policy for the adoption of flex-fuel vehicles in the country as supply disruptions caused by the West Asia conflict highlight the importance of alternate fuels, said Sujata Sharma, joint secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), on Wednesday.

The official"s comments come a day after Nitin Gadkari, Union minister of road transport and highways, said the country needs to target 100 per cent ethanol blending in petrol in the near future to become energy self-reliant in the wake of the energy crisis due to the conflict in West Asia.

Driving Energy Self-Reliance

"It is an idea (flex-fuel) whose time has arrived.

"By blending, we are saving on imports and stakeholder consultations are going on.

"In due course, we will inform you about the decision.

"The government is trying to bring all the stakeholders together. Automobile companies have to keep the vehicles ready and oil marketing companies have to be ready to supply that fuel," said Sharma at an inter-ministerial briefing.

India currently blends 20 per cent ethanol with petrol.

The government"s plan to increase blending beyond 20 per cent was met with resistance after reports emerged of reduced mileage due to the use of blended fuel in vehicles.

Boosting Alternate Fuel Infrastructure

Meanwhile, to boost consumption of alternate fuels in the country, the government said 467 applications for compressed natural gas (CNG) and compressed biogas (CBG) dispensing stations were received between March 25 and April 2.

Out of the total applications, 157 were granted final licences and 38 were given prior approvals for the construction of new CNG or CBG dispensing stations.

The government has also approved 41 biogas cylinder filling and storage plants and subsequently granted licences to 14 plants.

Additionally, Petronet LNG has been granted commissioning permission for an additional 5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) regasification capacity at the Dahej terminal, increasing total capacity to 22.5 mtpa.