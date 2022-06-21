Adani, Sitharaman line up for yoga session

Billionaire Gautam Adani on Tuesday did an hour-long session of yoga exercises in the open air as he led corporate India to join the International Day of Yoga celebrations.

Photograph: @gautam_adani/twitter

Several public and private sector companies held yoga sessions at their offices to promote the adoption of exercise in daily routines to stay fit and healthy.

Adani, chairman of logistics-to-energy conglomerate Adani Group, and his wife Priti, who heads the Adani Foundation, "participated with more than 1,000 members of the Adani Parivaar team to celebrate health, mindfulness and meditation," the group said in a statement.

The session was held at a football ground at Adani Shantigram in Ahmedabad.

Several other business leaders tweeted pictures of their yoga sessions.

"Yoga & meditation music are a part of my daily routine.

"They help me remain centered & ensure both physical and mental well-being.

"We have organized a yoga session for our employees on this #InternationalYogaDay," tweeted Madhav Sheth, VP at mobile phone maker realme.

State-owned firms held yoga sessions at different locations throughout the country.

While Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) held such sessions at its refineries and marketing locations, NTPC celebrated the day at its power stations and offices.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman joined a session at the iconic Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

Photograph: ANI Photo

"Thanking young enthusiastic instructors and practitioners from the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga in #NewDelhi for the smooth conduct of the #InternationalYogaDay2022 at the #iconic #JantarMantar," she tweeted.

Photograph: @OfficeOfNG/twitter

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said: "Yoga is a priceless gift from our ancient Indian traditions which symbolises the unity of mind and body. On the occasion of 8th International Day of Yoga, let's practice #YogaForHumanity and Universal Well-being."

Photograph: ANI Photo/PIB

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal was in Kurukshetra, Haryana.

"One with the body, mind & soul. Lead the International Day Of Yoga celebrations near the iconic Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra, Haryana.

"India's spiritual leadership is guiding the world with #YogaForHumanity," he tweeted.

Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri led the celebrations at Red Fort in New Delhi, while his deputy Rameswar Teli did so at Rang Ghar, Sivasagar, Assam.

"Joined @Ach_Balkrishna Ji along with more than 12,000 #Yoga practitioners, sadhaks & followers of @yogrishiramdev Ji at Delhi's iconic Red Fort to celebrate #InternationalYogaDay2022," Puri tweeted.

Several directors of companies under the administrative control of his ministry joined him at the yoga session.

These included Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) chairperson Alka Mittal.

Power Minister R K Singh led a session at Bihar's Nalanda.

IOC chairman SM Vaidya tweeted a picture of him doing a yoga pose.

Photograph: SM Vaidya/@ChairmanIOCL/twitter

"Yoga harmonizes a peaceful mind with a healthy body; that's the power of this eternal gift from the sages of ancient India that continues to benefit millions across the world today. My best wishes to everyone on #InternationalYogaDay."

"This #InternationalYogaDay, it was my privilege to participate with my Adani Parivaar team in the morning celebrating mindfulness and meditation.

"Together with @adanifoundation my wish for everyone is to imbibe yoga in this journey for a healthier nation," Adani tweeted.

His group in a statement said as a part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the Adani Foundation led a yoga-yatra (yoga tour) across 75 iconic sites in Gujarat.

"The yoga-yatra covers 75 heritage, tourist, archaeological sites and landmark architectural sites across Gujarat.

"The sites were chosen to reflect the rich and vibrant cultural heritage of Gujarat," it said.

"Practising Yoga is the key for holistic health and spiritual well being. Let us all celebrate #InternationalDayofYoga by practising yoga and pledge to make it an integral part of our lifestyle," RK Singh tweeted.

Photograph: @AshwiniVaishnaw/twitter

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw did a session at Sun Temple, Konark.

"Yoga is a way of life," he tweeted.