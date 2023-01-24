News
Only IndiGo, Vistara fly more than pre-Covid peak in 2022

Only IndiGo, Vistara fly more than pre-Covid peak in 2022

By Deepak Patel
January 24, 2023 09:00 IST
IndiGo carried 69.09 million passengers last year, compared to 67.9 million in 2019.

IMAGE: An Indigo flight taking off. Photograph: ANI Photo

IndiGo and Vistara are the only two major airlines that managed to cross the pre-pandemic peak of annual domestic traffic in 2022, according to data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday.

 

IndiGo carried 69.09 million passengers last year, compared to 67.9 million in 2019.

Meanwhile, Vistara carried 11.35 million passengers in 2022. The airline carried 7.44 million passengers in 2019.

In 2022, Go First carried 10.9 million passengers, which was 29 per cent less than its peak of 2019.

The country's overall annual domestic traffic in 2022 stood at 123.24 million passengers, which was 14.5 per cent lower than the pre-pandemic high of 144.17 million in 2019.

Deepak Patel in Mumbai
