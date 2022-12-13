News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Govt, airlines issue directives amid congestion at airports

Govt, airlines issue directives amid congestion at airports

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: December 13, 2022 23:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

With crowding continuing at airports, the civil aviation ministry on Tuesday asked airlines to deploy adequate manpower at all check-in and baggage drop counters while a Parliamentary panel has decided to take up with the Delhi airport operator the issue of congestion.

IMAGE: Crowd at T3 IGI Airport departure, in New Delhi on December 13, 2022. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

Besides, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has requested the scheduled airlines to place real time data on their social media feeds regarding waiting time at respective airports' entry gates.

Airlines have asked passengers to reach airports early, do web check-in and carry only one piece of hand baggage for faster movement, amid rising air traffic. The country's largest airline IndiGo and Air India have asked passengers to reach Delhi airport at least 3.5 hours prior to domestic departures.

At Delhi airport, also the country's largest, many passengers continued to complain about long waiting hours even as authorities have put in place measures to reduce congestion.

The ministry's directive on Tuesday came after instances of airline check-in counters remaining inadequately manned during early morning hours, which it said was also leading to congestion and causing inconvenience to passengers.

"Scheduled airlines are therefore advised to deploy sufficient manpower at all check-in/baggage drop counters well in advance to ensure de-congestion and smooth flow of passengers at airports," it said.

 

Further, the ministry has requested airlines to place real time data on their social media feeds regarding waiting time at respective airports' entry gates.

In a statement, IndiGo said it is working closely with the regulatory bodies and airport operators to ease the congestion across airports in the country.

Meanwhile, the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture will be holding a meeting with DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar where the issue of congestion will also be discussed on December 15.

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) is the operator of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital.

IGIA has three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3. All international flights and some domestic services operate from T3. On an average, IGIA handles around 1.90 lakh passengers and about 1,200 flights daily.

Authorities have put in place an action plan, including reducing the number of flights during peak hours, to deal with the situation. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also inspected the arrangements at the airport here on Monday.

Domestic air traffic is on the rise and airlines carried more than 4.18 lakh people on December 12, as per official data.

In a tweet, Air India advised passengers to reach Delhi airport at least 3.5 hours prior to departure of domestic flights and 4 hours for international flights.

Amid congestion, Vistara is asking its passengers to arrive at the airport at least three hours prior to domestic as well as international flights.

Delhi airport is experiencing high footfalls and the check-in and boarding time is expected to be longer than usual, as per the advisory tweeted by IndiGo.

"Passengers are requested to reach the airport at least 3.5 hrs prior to domestic departures, and to carry only 01 piece of hand baggage weighing 7 kgs for a smooth security check. Please ensure that you complete your web check-in for added convenience," it said.

About Delhi airport, SpiceJet said due to high footfalls, check-in and boarding is expected to take much longer than usual.

Regarding Mumbai airport, SpiceJet has advised passengers for domestic flights to reach "2.5 hours prior to flight departure time and 3.5 hours prior for international travel".

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Scindia visits Delhi airport amid chaos complaints
Scindia visits Delhi airport amid chaos complaints
Panels to review capacity of Delhi, Mumbai airports
Panels to review capacity of Delhi, Mumbai airports
20 more kiosks at Delhi airport as crowd pix go viral
20 more kiosks at Delhi airport as crowd pix go viral
FIFA WC PIX: Argentina vs Croatia, 1st semi-final
FIFA WC PIX: Argentina vs Croatia, 1st semi-final
3 Indian Army units thwarted Chinese aggression at LAC
3 Indian Army units thwarted Chinese aggression at LAC
'India-China border situation is going to be bad'
'India-China border situation is going to be bad'
Visa issues to keep Unadkat out of fray for 1st Test
Visa issues to keep Unadkat out of fray for 1st Test
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Delhi airport displaced Dubai as world's 2nd busiest

Delhi airport displaced Dubai as world's 2nd busiest

How airlines plan to draw passengers' attention

How airlines plan to draw passengers' attention

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances