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Home  » Business » Overseas Indian Deposit Flows Drop by 24% to $11.04 Billion

Overseas Indian Deposit Flows Drop by 24% to $11.04 Billion

By BS Reporter
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 24, 2026 10:41 IST

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New data from the Reserve Bank of India reveals a significant 24.17 per cent decline in Non-Resident Indian deposit flows, with contributions from overseas Indians dropping to $11.04 billion between April 2025 and February 2026.

NRI deposit

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh

Key Points

  • NRI deposit flows declined by 24.17 per cent to $11.04 billion between April 2025 and February 2026.
  • This represents a significant drop from $14.56 billion recorded during the same period in 2025.
  • The total outstanding NRI deposits reached $167.58 billion by the end of February.
  • FCNR (bank) deposits saw a substantial decrease, falling to $0.91 billion from $6.76 billion in the prior year.
 

The flow of money from overseas Indians into nonresident Indian (NRI) deposit schemes dropped by 24.17 per cent to nearly $11.04 billion between April 2025-February 2026, from $14.56 billion during the same period in 2025, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

Understanding NRI Deposit Trends

The total outstanding NRI deposits stood at $167.58 billion as of February end.

The outstanding NRI deposits were $160.34 billion in February 2025 and $165.87 billion in January 2026.

Types of NRI Deposit Schemes

NRI deposit schemes include foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposits, non-resident external (NRE) deposits, and non-resident ordinary (NRO) deposits.

During the April-February 2026 period, flows into FCNR (bank) or FCNR (B) deposits dropped to $0.91 billion, compared to $6.76 billion in the same period last year.

BS Reporter
Source: source

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