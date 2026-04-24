TCS slows its dividend tap to fuel AI run

Tata Consultancy Services has seen its annual dividend payout drop to a four-year low in FY26, a significant move that is set to impact the finances of its parent company, Tata Sons, as the IT giant prioritises strategic investments in emerging technologies like Cloud and AI.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points TCS's annual dividend payout fell to a four-year low of approximately Rs 39,820 crore in FY26, representing a 12.7 per cent year-on-year decline and the steepest in a decade.

This reduction in payout is expected to negatively impact Tata Sons, as TCS dividends and buybacks historically account for about 92 per cent of its dividend income.

The decline is attributed to TCS reducing its dividend payout ratio to 81.1 per cent in FY26, the lowest since 2016-17, to increase retained earnings for investments in Cloud computing, AI, and data centres.

Retained earnings surged to a nine-year high of approximately Rs 9,300 crore in FY26, funding significant investments and acquisitions, including Coastal Cloud for $700 million and a planned Rs 18,000 crore AI data centre venture.

The shift in TCS's capital allocation strategy comes as Tata Sons faces rising funding needs for loss-making subsidiaries like Air India and Tata Digital.

The annual dividend payout by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) declined to a four-year low of Rs 39,820 crore in 2025-26 (FY26).

The total annual payout (including share buybacks) by the software major fell 12.7 per cent year-on-year in FY26 — its steepest decline in a decade.

This marks the second consecutive cut in payout.

The company’s annual payout to shareholders is now down 16 per cent from its record Rs 47,467 crore in FY24.

This is likely to adversely affect Tata Sons’ finances, given that TCS accounts for bulk of the holding company’s dividend income from group firms.

Proceeds for Tata Sons from TCS, by way of dividends and share buybacks, accounted for nearly 92 per cent of its dividend income during FY16 to FY25 period.

Tata Sons is yet to publish its accounts for 2024-25 (FY25), while TCS has reported its interim annual finances for FY25.

TCS has historically been among the most consistent dividend payers in India Inc, cutting payouts only five times in the past 15 years.

Payout Discipline Kicks In

The data suggest that the decline in payouts is only partly due to slower revenue and earnings growth in recent years.

The company’s consolidated net sales rose 4.6 per cent year-on-year in FY26 to around Rs 2.67 trillion, while net profit grew just 1.1 per cent to about Rs 49,000 crore.

Instead, TCS has reduced its dividend payout ratio over the past two years, after distributing 103.4 per cent of its net profit to shareholders in FY24.

The payout ratio declined to 81.1 per cent in FY26 — the lowest since 2016-17 — as the company increased retained earnings to fund its push into Cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and data centres.

The payout ratio refers to the proportion of annual net profit distributed to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks.

TCS’ payout ratio had risen from an average of 27 per cent during 2004-05 (FY05) through 2008-09 to around 101 per cent during 2017-18 (FY18) through FY24.

Earnings Held, Not Handed Out

The cut in payout ratio has led to a rise in retained earnings.

These increased to a nine-year high of around Rs 9,300 crore in FY26, up from about Rs 2,950 crore a year earlier, and compared with a negative Rs 1,560 crore in FY24, when the company dipped into accumulated reserves to fund a record payout.

This reverses the trend seen between FY18 and FY24, when TCS did not retain earnings and instead drew on reserves accumulated between FY05 and FY17 to fund high payouts.

During that earlier period, the company generated net profits of around Rs 89,000 crore, with an average payout ratio of 37 per cent.

The rise in retained earnings over the past two years coincides with increased investments and acquisitions.

TCS has made cumulative investments (including acquisitions) of Rs 12,840 crore over the past two years, broadly matching retained earnings of Rs 12,941 crore during the same period.

Back on the Deal Trail

In December 2025, TCS acquired US-based Salesforce summit partner Coastal Cloud for $700 million (around Rs 6,300 crore) to strengthen its Salesforce advisory and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

This was its first acquisition in over five years, following the purchase of Pramerica Technology Services in November 2020.

TCS has also announced plans to jointly invest nearly Rs 18,000 crore over the next five years in an AI-focused data centre venture in partnership with TPG.

The return to a capital expenditure and acquisition cycle — funded through a lower payout ratio — is likely to weigh on Tata Sons.

TCS remains the largest contributor to the holding company’s revenues and profits.

Investments in new ventures and equity support for loss-making businesses are closely tied to dividend and buyback inflows from TCS.

Over the past decade, Tata Sons has invested a cumulative Rs 1.15 trillion in new ventures and existing group companies.

Tata Sons also used the surge in TCS payouts after FY18 to deleverage its balance sheet.

It became debt-free on a standalone basis in FY25 for the first time in nearly three decades, from a peak borrowing of around Rs 31,600 crore in 2019-20.

The decline in TCS payouts comes at a time when Tata Sons faces rising funding needs from loss-making subsidiaries such as Air India, Tata Digital, and Tata Teleservices.