No Immediate Plan to Hike Petrol, Diesel Prices: Oil Min

Amidst speculation and rising international crude oil prices, the Indian government has firmly denied any plans to increase petrol and diesel prices, dismissing reports of a post-election hike as misleading and designed to create panic.

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Key Points The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has clarified there is no government proposal to hike petrol and diesel prices by Rs 25-28 per litre after assembly elections.

Reports suggesting a steep increase in fuel prices post-April 29 polling were dismissed as "mischievous and misleading" by the ministry.

Despite international crude oil prices rising significantly, including a spike after the US-Israel attack on Iran, petrol and diesel rates in India have remained unchanged for the last four years.

The government asserts that India is the only country where petrol and diesel prices have not increased in four years, attributing this to steps taken by the government and oil PSUs.

The government on Thursday dismissed reports suggesting petrol and diesel prices may be hiked by Rs 25-28 a litre soon after assembly elections, saying there is no such proposal under consideration.

"There are some news reports suggesting a price hike of petrol and diesel.

"It is hereby clarified that there is no such proposal under consideration by the government," the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in a post on X.

Dismissing Misleading Reports

The clarification came after a report by Kotak Institutional Equities hinted of a steep increase in petrol and diesel prices once the polling for assembly elections in states like West Bengal ends on April 29.

Kotak projected a Rs 25-28 a litre increase in price based on crude oil staying close to $120 per barrel.

The ministry said such reports are "designed to create fear and panic amongst the citizens and are mischievous and misleading."

India's Fuel Price Stability

"In fact, India is the only country where petrol and diesel prices haven't increased in the last four years," it said.

"Government of India and oil PSUs have taken relentless steps in order to insulate the Indian citizens from steep increases in international prices."

International oil prices spiked after US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, and Tehran's sweeping retaliation that effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz - one of the world's most critical energy arteries, linking the Persian Gulf to global markets and handling roughly a fifth of global oil trade along with significant volumes of liquefied natural gas.

After the Iran war, oil prices spiked from around $70 per barrel to $119 before seeing some correction. Renewed tensions have pushed Brent - the world's most known crude oil benchmark - to $103-106 per barrel.

Despite a more than 50 per cent rise in input crude oil prices, petrol and diesel rates have remained unchanged in India.

Petrol is priced at Rs 94.77 a litre in the national capital and diesel comes for Rs 87.67.