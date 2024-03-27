News
Markets rebound on heavy buying in RIL, HDFC Bank

Markets rebound on heavy buying in RIL, HDFC Bank

Source: PTI
March 27, 2024 17:15 IST
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded sharply on Wednesday following heavy buying in index majors Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank.

Broker

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 526.01 points or 0.73 per cent to settle at 72,996.31.

During the day, it jumped 668.43 points or 0.92 per cent to 73,138.73.

The NSE Nifty went up by 118.95 points or 0.54 per cent to 22,123.65.

 

From the Sensex basket, Reliance Industries jumped 3.50 per cent, contributing the most to the rise.

Maruti, Bajaj Finance, Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and Larsen & Toubro were among the major gainers.

Wipro, HCL Technologies, Nestle, Tata Consultancy Services and Tata Motors were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Tokyo settled in the positive territory, while Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net buyers on Tuesday, as they bought equities worth Rs 10.13 crore, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.96 per cent to $85.42 a barrel.

Source: PTI
 
What's Adani Doing With King's B-i-l?
'Small, mid-caps attractive long-term'
Will Ombudsman Fix Air Travel Hassles?
ED summons Mahua Moitra, bizman Darshan Hiranandani
'Is there any Indian who hits sixes better than Dube?'
Jolt to AAP as its lone Lok Sabha MP joins BJP
Sameer Rizvi credits Dhoni after cameo

Work Begins On The Full Budget

Check Out The MG Cyberster!

