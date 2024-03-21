Check Out The MG Cyberster!

IMAGE: The MG Cyberster, an electric sports car, at its launch in Mumbai, March 20, 2024. All photographs: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: JSW Cement Managing Director Parth Jindal, JSW Steel Managing Director Sajjan Jindal and MG Motor India CEO Emeritus Rajeev Chaba pose with the MG Cyberster, here and below.

IMAGE: The MG logo seen on the MG ZS EV.

IMAGE: Journalists surround the MG Cyberster.

IMAGE: MG Rover vehicles at the launch.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com