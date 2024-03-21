News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Check Out The MG Cyberster!

Check Out The MG Cyberster!

By REDIFF AUTO
March 21, 2024 10:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: The MG Cyberster, an electric sports car, at its launch in Mumbai, March 20, 2024. All photographs: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
 

 

 

 

IMAGE: JSW Cement Managing Director Parth Jindal, JSW Steel Managing Director Sajjan Jindal and MG Motor India CEO Emeritus Rajeev Chaba pose with the MG Cyberster, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: The MG logo seen on the MG ZS EV.

 

IMAGE: Journalists surround the MG Cyberster.

 

IMAGE: MG Rover vehicles at the launch.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF AUTO
 
Print this article
Surprise Journey In The Mahindra XUV400
Surprise Journey In The Mahindra XUV400
2024 Hyundai Creta Teased: Initial Impressions
2024 Hyundai Creta Teased: Initial Impressions
Is Renault Duster Coming Back?
Is Renault Duster Coming Back?
Why there's little room for IT firms to disappoint
Why there's little room for IT firms to disappoint
Can Gambhir Magic Bring KKR Title 3?
Can Gambhir Magic Bring KKR Title 3?
Akshay, Rahman, Sonu Nigam to dazzle at IPL opener
Akshay, Rahman, Sonu Nigam to dazzle at IPL opener
SEE: Maxwell Mimics Kohli In Nets
SEE: Maxwell Mimics Kohli In Nets

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Is the Scorpio Classic still relevant in 2023?

Is the Scorpio Classic still relevant in 2023?

First Look: The 2024 Kia Sonet Facelift

First Look: The 2024 Kia Sonet Facelift

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances