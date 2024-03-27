What's Adani Doing With King Charles's Brother-in-Law?

Glimpses from the opening of the Adani Green Energy Gallery at the Science Museum in London.
'Today is a red-letter day that marks the opening of The Adani Green Energy Gallery at the science museum in London,' Gautam Adani tweeted.
'This gallery will serve as a pivotal public space in the understanding of sustainability, transformative technology and climate science.
'The new gallery will explore how we can power the future through low carbon technologies. It will be a reminder of the power of the sun and the wind in our daily lives.'
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com