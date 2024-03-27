What's Adani Doing With King Charles's Brother-in-Law?

Glimpses from the opening of the Adani Green Energy Gallery at the Science Museum in London.

'Today is a red-letter day that marks the opening of The Adani Green Energy Gallery at the science museum in London,' Gautam Adani tweeted.

'This gallery will serve as a pivotal public space in the understanding of sustainability, transformative technology and climate science.

'The new gallery will explore how we can power the future through low carbon technologies. It will be a reminder of the power of the sun and the wind in our daily lives.'

IMAGE: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Lawrence, the chair of trustees, Science Museum Group, at the Science Museum.

Sir Tim is married to Princess Anne, King Charles III's only sister. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A top view of the Adani Green Energy Gallery.

IMAGE: Another view of the Adani Green Energy Gallery.

IMAGE: Gautambhai and Sir Tim at the inauguration.

IMAGE: Adani addresses the opening ceremony.

IMAGE: Gautambhai and Sir Tim shake hands outside the museum.

