HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Mahindra sells entire stake in RBL Bank for Rs 678 cr

Mahindra sells entire stake in RBL Bank for Rs 678 cr

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 06, 2025 23:49 IST

x

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Thursday said it has sold 3.53 per cent stake in RBL Bank for Rs 678 crore, representing a 62.5 per cent gain on the investment.

Mahindra

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

On July 26, 2023, the Mumbai-based diversified firm had announced the acquisition of a 3.53 per cent stake in RBL Bank as a treasury investment at a cost of Rs 417 crore.

"In furtherance to above, we would like to inform you that the company has today sold its entire stake in RBL Bank for a consideration of Rs 678 crore representing a 62.5 per cent gain on the investment," M&M said in a regulatory filing.

 

According to the block deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), M&M offloaded 2.11 crore (2,11,43,000) shares or a 3.45 per cent stake in RBL Bank.

The transaction was valued around Rs 677.95 crore, and was executed at an average price of Rs 320.65 apiece.

At the end of September quarter, M&M held a 3.45 per cent stake in RBL Bank, as per the shareholding data on the BSE.

Meanwhile, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (MF), SBI MF, Kotak Mahindra MF, HSBC MF, HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority were the entities that purchased shares of RBL Bank.

Shares of RBL Bank rose 0.51 per cent to close at Rs 325.50 apiece on the NSE.

On Wednesday, RBL Bank reported a 16 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 160 crore for the second quarter ended September 2025.

The private sector lender had recorded a net profit of Rs 138 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Its total income increased to Rs 1,458 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 1,064 crore in the same period of the last year, RBL Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Mahindra XEV 9s Steps Out Of The Shadows
Mahindra XEV 9s Steps Out Of The Shadows
'Some IPOs Underperformed Due To...'
'Some IPOs Underperformed Due To...'
Why Income Tax Cases Drag On For Decades
Why Income Tax Cases Drag On For Decades
A Legend Returns: My Tata Sierra Story
A Legend Returns: My Tata Sierra Story
L N Mittal: 'Gopi Was A Champion Of Enterprise'
L N Mittal: 'Gopi Was A Champion Of Enterprise'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Most Stunning Cricket Grounds In The World

webstory image 2

10 Of India's First Women Ambassadors

webstory image 3

Chicken Harissa Broth: 15-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Security tightens at India-Nepal Jatahi border amid Bihar Elections 20251:34

Security tightens at India-Nepal Jatahi border amid Bihar...

Womens World Cup Winner Team India meets President Droupadi Murmu19:00

Womens World Cup Winner Team India meets President...

Devendra Fadnavis accuses Rahul of serving xternal forces calls his hydrogen bomb mere cracker2:17

Devendra Fadnavis accuses Rahul of serving xternal forces...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO