'What made Gopi a man above others was his belief that business carried a broader purpose -- creating opportunity and bridging cultures.'

Lakshmi Mittal, executive chairman, ArcelorMittal, pays tribute to Gopichand Hinduja who passed into the ages on November 4, 2025.

IMAGE: Gopichand Hinduja.

I am deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend Gopichand Hinduja. Popularly known as GP, but always Gopi to me, he cut a colossal figure in global business and London life.

Gopi was one of the most remarkable individuals I have had the privilege to befriend. My wife Usha and I loved every moment we spent with him and will always cherish those memories.

Gopi was a champion of enterprise whose vision created an Indian global conglomerate long before more familiar ones emerged in the wake of a resurgent Indian economy.

With his brothers, the elder and late Srichand, and the younger surviving Prakash and Ashok, he took the Hinduja group into banking, energy, automotives, and technology.

At a time of tumult in British minority communities, Gopi was a global business leader who made it his personal business to seek out an emerging wave of entrepreneurs.

Political elites embraced this new social class and Gopi, doubtless new to corner street shops and pharmacies, happily became a recognisable bridgehead.

Under his leadership, Hinduja businesses such as Ashok Leyland became global successes, from manufacturing India's first electric buses to serving markets across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, demonstrating his belief in Indian ingenuity with borderless ambition.

He was genuinely proud to contribute to the Indian growth story.

Through all his achievements and the rebukes that occasionally surfaced, Gopi remained remarkably rooted, never losing sight of the values and faith that underpinned his success.

Short in height but tall in stature, he immediately put people at ease and had a character that was able to find fun even in very serious issues.

When my family moved to London 30 years ago, Gopi was among the first to welcome us with warmth and affection. Over the years, our relationship blossomed.

I always cherish the time we spent together and the lessons he shared about friendship, faith, and perseverance.

He was incredibly loyal -- and always turned up to support his friends.

His love for life made him a wonderful guest at any event and he was generous with his time and spirit to everyone.

In my view, what also made Gopi a man above others was his belief that business carried a broader purpose -- creating opportunity and bridging cultures.

He was undoubtedly an impetus in strengthening the bond between India and the United Kingdom, ultimately realised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's achievement of a free-trade agreement between the two countries this year.

I believe his impact on the British community was insufficiently acknowledged by traditional elites.

Gopi's happy companionship of London's small traders amounted to a telling endorsement -- he did not have to attend yet another community function in the suburbs.

And so, his presence here and there in London helped shape the story of British Indians.

He helped define what it meant to succeed as an Indian in the UK during a time when India was emerging as a magnet for investment following its groundbreaking economic reforms in the 1990s.

His impact on London is visible in many ways, too, notably in the projects that have helped redraw its landscape.

The redevelopment of the Old War Office into The OWO hotel stands as a testament to his vision, an ability to blend history, elegance and modernity in ways that enrich the city's fabric.

In Gopi's own words, the OWO will be his "greatest legacy to London for future generations to enjoy".

Yet his influence extended beyond landmarks. It was evident in his respect for others, his quiet counsel and knack for striking enduring friendships.

He had a calm assurance that inspired confidence and a generosity that never sought attention or acclaim.

Whether in the company of a head of State or a young entrepreneur, he listened with patience and spoke with the conviction that comes with a lifetime of experience. I have benefited from this for many years.

Gopi will be remembered as a titan of business and a true gentleman. His passing will be felt not only by his family, friends, and the Hinduja group, but across the communities he served with philanthropy as well as business during an extraordinary life.

Indeed, it is hard to imagine life without his presence, but his spirit and legacy will remain with us.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff