Rediff.com  » Business » Key highlights of Modi govt's pre-poll budget

Key highlights of Modi govt's pre-poll budget

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 01, 2024 16:14 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday presented her sixth Budget in a row, equalling the record of former Prime Minister Morarji Desai.

Following are the highlights of interim Budget 2024-25.

 

IMAGE: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman carrying the budget tablet at the Ministry of Finance leaving for the Parliament to present the country's interim Budget 2024, in New Delhi. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

* No change in direct, indirect tax rates

* Withdraws income tax demands up to Rs 25,000 till 2009-10; Demands up to Rs 10,000 from 2010-11 to 2014-15 also withdrawn

* Move to benefit about a crore taxpayers

* A scheme to help middle class living in rented houses to buy or build their own houses

* Tax benefits to startups and investments made by sovereign wealth or pension funds extended by 1 year till March 31, 2025

* Capital expenditure hiked 11 pc to Rs 11.11 lakh cr

* Fiscal deficit for 2024-25 projected at 5.1 pc, lower than 5.8 pc this fiscal

* Govt to borrow Rs 14.13 lakh crore in next fiscal, lower than Rs 15.43 lakh crore in 2023-24

* Nominal GDP for next fiscal (2024-25) projected at 10.5 pc

* Mop-up from Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) disinvestment pegged at Rs 50,000 crore for next fiscal, up from Rs 30,000 crore in 2023-24

* Gross tax revenue target for 2024-25 hiked 11.46 pc to Rs 38.31 lakh crore, from Rs 34.37 lakh crore this fiscal

* Direct tax collection target set at Rs 21.99 lakh crore; indirect tax at Rs 16.22 lakh crore

* Next five years of unprecedented development to help realise goal of developed India by 2047

* Govt to come out with a white paper on mismanagement of economy prior to 2014

* Govt to take up next generation reforms in consultation with states, stakeholders

* Govt to form high-powered panel to address population growth challenges and demographic changes

* A Rs 1 lakh crore corpus to be established with 50 years interest free loan for youth

* Scheme of 50 years interest free loan to states for capital expenditure to be continued next year with an outlay of Rs 1.3 lakh crore.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
