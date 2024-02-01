Word cloud: Words Sitharaman used the most in Budget speech

Delivering her sixth straight Budget on Thursday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman left the taxpayers disappointed by not proposing any changes.

However, Sitharaman charted an ambitious course to make India a developed nation by 2047.

Redefining the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to 'governance, development and performance', Sitharaman sticks to fiscal prudence and lowers deficit target to 5.1% while presenting the interim budget for FY25.

Photograph: Rediff.com Image: Word cloud of Finance Minister's interim Budget speech.

She asserted that for the government, social justice is an effective and necessary model.

The government is focussing on addressing systemic inequalities, she said, adding that the emphasis is on outcomes so that socio-economic transformation is achieved.

The FM hiked defence budget by 4% to Rs 6.2 lakh crore.



She also said healthcare facilities under Ayushman Bharat will be extended to all Aasha and Aanganwadi workers.

