Rediff.com  » Business » Word cloud: Words Sitharaman used the most in Budget speech

Word cloud: Words Sitharaman used the most in Budget speech

February 01, 2024 14:48 IST
Delivering her sixth straight Budget on Thursday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman left the taxpayers disappointed by not proposing any changes.

READ: Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget Speech

Sitharaman

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

However, Sitharaman charted an ambitious course to make India a developed nation by 2047.

 

Redefining the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to 'governance, development and performance', Sitharaman sticks to fiscal prudence and lowers deficit target to 5.1% while presenting the interim budget for FY25.

Nirmala Sitharaman

Image: Word cloud of Finance Minister's interim Budget speech. Photograph: Rediff.com

She asserted that for the government, social justice is an effective and necessary model.

The government is focussing on addressing systemic inequalities, she said, adding that the emphasis is on outcomes so that socio-economic transformation is achieved.

The FM hiked defence budget by 4% to Rs 6.2 lakh crore.

She also said healthcare facilities under Ayushman Bharat will be extended to all Aasha and Aanganwadi workers.

Union Budget 2024-25: Complete Coverage

